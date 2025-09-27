‘Super GST-Super Savings’ campaign from Dasara

Rajamahendravaram: The district administration will launch a massive awareness campaign titled‘Super GST – Super Savings’ from Dasara to Diwali to educate the public on the benefits of new GST reforms, announced district Collector Kirti Chekuri.

She made the announcement on Friday after participating in a video conference from the Collectorate with State Chief Secretary K Vijayanand.

Collector Kirti Chekuri stated that the new GST reforms introduced by the Central government will provide significant relief to citizens. “Due to the reforms, taxes are set to decrease from September 22 on a wide range of goods and services, including daily essentials, household appliances, medicines, educational and stationery products, textiles, sports goods, transport, and hotels,” she explained, adding that agricultural equipment prices are also expected to see a considerable reduction. The Joint Collector will serve as the nodal officer for the campaign, with the Commercial Taxes Department acting as the nodal department.

The campaign, which began on September 25, will continue till September 29 with a focus on Household Savings. During this period, awareness programmes will be conducted at Village and Ward Secretariats, featuring displays comparing pre- and post-GST prices. Secretariat staff will visit every household to explain the benefits.

Following this, from September 30 to October 6, the campaign will target individuals in agriculture and other professions. Awareness will be raised at Rythu Seva Kendras through tractor rallies, equipment exhibitions, workshops, and flyer distribution.

From October 7 to 13, the focus will shift to benefits in human resource development and technology. Events such as essay writing and painting competitions, seminars, and exhibitions will be held in schools, colleges, and hospitals.

The campaign will then concentrate on development and wealth creation from October 14 to 18, with shopping festivals and cultural programmes organised at the district level.

To culminate the campaign, a mass Diwali celebration will be organised at the district level with public participation on October 19, the eve of the festival. The Collector has directed all government departments to work in coordination to effectively communicate the advantages of the GST reforms at the grassroots level.