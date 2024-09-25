Supreme Court Telugu lawyers donate Rs. 15 lakh to Vijayawada flood relief operations

As the aftermath of the devastating floods in Vijayawada continues to impact many lives, an outpouring of support has been seen from various sectors, including politicians, film personalities, industrialists, and celebrities. Recent contributions have further bolstered the relief efforts, notably a substantial donation from Supreme Court Telugu lawyers.

On Wednesday, a group of esteemed lawyers presented a collective donation of Rs. 15 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This gesture was formalized during a handover event in Delhi, where the checks were presented alongside Luv Agarwal, the Andhra Pradesh Resident Commissioner.

Senior Advocate Y. Rajagopal Rao, who was prominent in this philanthropic endeavor, expressed his admiration for the state government's efficient response to the floods. He emphasized the importance of supporting those affected, stating, "The government has worked diligently during this crisis, providing essential assistance to the people.”

The breakdown of donations showcases individual contributions as well: Former Supreme Court judge Challa Kodandaram made a donation of Rs. 5 lakhs; Y. Rajagopal Rao contributed Rs. 2 lakhs; Dama Seshadri Naidu donated Rs. 1 lakh; R. Anand Padmanabhan gave Rs. 75,000; Allanki Ramesh and Udayakumar Sagar Shetty each donated Rs. 50,000.