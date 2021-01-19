Tirupati: Ratha Sapthami to be observed on Feb 19

Tirupati: The annual Ratha Sapthami popularly known as Saptha Vahana Seva being observed on the day of Surya Jayanthi will be conducted in Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara on February 19. On the occasion, the Lord Malayappa, the processional deity will be taken in a procession atop various vahanams on the four mada streets around the shrine.

TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy on Monday reviewed the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of religious festival here with District Collector Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta, police officials and TTD authorities.

During the review meeting on the preparations for Ratha Sapthami celebrations held at the Conference Hall in TTD Administrative Building here, the EO made it clear that only devotees with tickets and tokens will be allowed in the galleries of Mada Streets to witness the Vahana sevas. The holy event of Chakrasnanam, however, will be observed in Ekantham in the temple tank Pushkarini, he observed.

The EO directed Additional EO to review over the department wise arrangements with all HoDs and instructed CVSO to coordinate with the district police to make foolproof arrangements of security and facilities for devotees at Mada street galleries during the big day.

Later at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala, the Additional EO along with CVSO reviewed with all the departments including temple, vigilance, Annaprasadam, health, Kalyanakatta, medical and other wings over the necessary arrangements to be made for the devotees.

CE Ramesh Reddy, Additional CVSO Siva Kumar Reddy, ASP Muniramaiah, all HoDs of Tirumala were also present in both the meetings. Following are details of Vahana sevas on Ratha Sapthami which is scheduled on February 19: Surya Prabha vahana - 5.30-8 am,

Chinna Sesha vahana – 9 am-10 am, Garuda vahana-11 am-12 noon, Hanumanta vahana- 1 pm- 2 pm, Chakra Snanam-2 pm-3 pm, Kalpavruksha vahana – 4 pm-5 pm, Sarvabhoopala vahana – 6 pm-7 pm and Chandra Prabha vahana- 8 pm-9 pm.