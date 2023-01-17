Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to re-lend 4,90,376 people doing small businesses through the Jagananna Thodu scheme in the sixth tranche.





2. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Monday directed the officials to set up a mini Anna Prasadam centre for distribution of food to pilgrims near the MBC area in Tirumala. The new Anna Prasdam centre was proposed for the convenience of devotees reaching Tirumala on foot through Srivarimettu Pedestrian path and also help TTD ease congestion in the main Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex.





3. Visakhapatnam: Marking Kanuma festival, devotees thronged the Madhava Swamy temple located at Old Gangavaram of Gajuwaka here on Monday.Special puja...





4. Despite ban on cockfights with knives, cockfights and gambling (Gundata) continued in many parts of Krishna district on Sunday and Monday marking Sankranti festival. Cockfight arenas were set up with tight security and thousands of cockfight lovers visited villages and interior places to watch the blood sport.





5. Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said that the aim of GO No 1 is to regulate public meetings but not to ban them. In the wake of the stampede in Kandukur, which claimed eight lives, the government issued the GO, he informed.



























