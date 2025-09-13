  • Menu
Torrential Rain Causes Severe Flooding in Guntur

Torrential Rain Causes Severe Flooding in Guntur
Guntur city experienced torrential rain on Friday, which lasted for approximately thirty minutes, resulting in significant flooding throughout the...

Guntur city experienced torrential rain on Friday, which lasted for approximately thirty minutes, resulting in significant flooding throughout the area. The sudden downpour left roads inundated, with vehicles parked along the streets becoming half-submerged in water.

Flooding was particularly severe in the Bradipet, Arundalpet, and Lakshmipuram districts, where rainwater accumulation disrupted vehicular movement. The Kankaragunta underpass was notably affected, as a large volume of rainwater stagnated, further complicating local traffic conditions. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution while travelling as cleanup efforts begin.

