Tourism growth creates jobs, increases revenue: MP Prasad

Chittoor: The tourism department is working to protect historic temples and monuments, stated Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao. On the occasion of World Tourism Day, he flagged off 2K Run here on Saturday, which started from Gandhi Statue and concluded at Mechanical Grounds. Large number of people participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said in today’s busy life, people and students often feel tired, and educational or recreational tours bring them new energy.

He added that tourism growth helps in creating local jobs and increasing the State’s income. He pointed out that countries like Switzerland and New Zealand, and Indian States like Kashmir, Kerala, and Goa earn large share of income through tourism.

He further said tours will give students more knowledge apart from what they learn in classrooms. The tourism department is working to protect historic temples and monuments, he added.

The MP explained that the State government is also promoting cultural traditions and has declared September 27 both as Tourism Day and Cultural Day. India is well known for its cultural dances like Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Kathakali, he said. District Tourism Officer Narendra said that the United Nations recognised September 27 as World Tourism Day to protect and promote historical sites across the world.

He mentioned that students can also help by identifying important local places and bringing them to the government’s notice.

District Sports Authority Officer Balaji, Samagra Siksha APC Venkataramana Reddy, SC Finance Corporation Director Babu, CI Maheshwar were present.