Traiangular contest in Badvel bypoll 

Kadapa: It appears the way is clear for the YSRCP to make easy win after the TDP and JSP have decided not to contest the byelection for Badvel Assembly constituency scheduled to be held on October 30.

In the wake of two parties not fielding their nominees, the election is likely to witness triangular fight between YSR Congress, Congress and BJP of which ruling party almost going to secure the victory with a huge majority.

Congress party officially announced the name of former Badvel MLA Pottipogu Meri Kamalamma as its nominee while BJP is keen on placing former Badvel MLA Tiruveedhi Jayaramulu in the fray.

P M Kamalamma, a native of Porumamilla town, had won the election from Badvel reserved constituency with huge majority of 30,594 votes on TDP candidate L Chennaiah in 2009 elections.

Tiruveedhi Jayaramulu, native of Akula Narayana Palle village in Kasinayina mandal, elected as an MLA of Badvel under the banner YSRCP with a majority of 9,205 votes on TDP nominee Obulapuram Rajasekhar in 2014 elections.

Later he joined in TDP before one-and-a-half years 2019 elections due to political reasons. However, he was ignored by both the YSRCP and TDP as he joined in BJP and unsuccessfully on the same party ticket contested in 2019 elections and lost deposits just by securing around 1,500 votes.

However, despite aware of defeat, the BJP is reportedly fielding T Jayaramulu again in Badvel bypolls.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju, who visited the district on Sunday, specified his party stand over contesting in the elections. The party will announce the name of T Jayaramulu within one or two days.