Two temporary hospitals to come up in Anantapur

Anantapur: In the context of increasing corona cases and the gloomy picture of over-crowded government and private hospitals and Covid care centres, positive persons both men and women prefer to stay in their homes and receive treatment. No one knows the real numbers of Covid cases as many people having Covid symptoms are contacting their family doctors while some are simply asking medical stores personnel to give Covid prescribed standard tablets like Azithromicin etc for treating their symptoms.

Unless the Covid symptoms take a serious turn, many do not prefer treatment in the over-crowded hospitals but are confined to their homes. Many who are taking treatment on their own without consulting a doctor are facing the risk of spreading the virus to other family members. In the process, no one is aware of factual statistics of Covid patients.

The risk involved in taking self treatment without consulting doctors is that some are slipping into serious problems, needing intensive care as right treatment is not given to them by druggists and pharmacy workers. Some to save themseves from embarrassment and some from the drudgery of going through the process of admission into over-crowded hospital are opting for the easier route of self treatment.

Meanwhile the district collector Gandham Chandrudu in order to cater to the increasing needs of additional hospital beds for the inflating Covid patients with each passing day have embarked on establishing two temporary hospitals with 300 beds and 500 beds, one in Tadipatri with a 500 bed capacity and another with a 300 bed capacity on the premises of super specialty hospital.

Both these hospitals will be equipped with oxygen facility linking all the 800 beds. This is likely to ease the burden of accommodating rush for additional beds. A situation had arisen where patients had to be given treatment on the hospital premises and corridors and to patients in their sitting position and even in the parked ambulances. Oxygen supplies in all the hospitals are now streamlined and technical errors in oxygen supply through pipelines have been rectified resulting in better access to patients.