Vijayawada: Samantha pats doctors at Andhra Hospitals

Actress Samantha Akkineni visited Andhra Hospitals on Monday on the occasion of five years association of her ‘Pratyusha Support’ charity with Andhra...

Vijayawada: Actress Samantha Akkineni visited Andhra Hospitals on Monday on the occasion of five years association of her 'Pratyusha Support' charity with Andhra Hospitals.

Pratyusha Support in association with Andhra Hospitals has been doing charity activities by helping in the treatment of children with heart disease, life threatening problems and those who need emergency treatment.

Pratyusha Support is contributing one-third of expenses, Andhra Hospitals contributes one-third and the rest was born by the patient's parents. So far, they helped several children with the association.

Samantha visited Andhra Hospitals and interacted with children who recovered completely from their medical problems, with the help of Pratyusha Support. Samantha expressed her happiness and spent time with those children who recovered completely from their illnesses.

She congratulated Andhra Hospitals management Dr P V Ramana Murthy, Dr P V Rama Rao, Child Cardiac surgeon, Neonatal and paediatric intensive care teams for giving support to save these children.

