Wild elephants attack lorry

Vizianagaram: A herd of wild elephants caused chaos in the Parvathipuram agency by attacking a lorry on Friday. The incident occurred in Subhadramma Balasa village of Jiyamma Valasa mandal, Parvathipuram Manyam district, where the herd obstructed a tamarind-laden lorry. Terrified by the sight of the elephants, the lorry driver and cleaner abandoned the vehicle and fled. The herd then proceeded to damage the lorry, breaking its windscreens.

Nearby locals, equally frightened, kept their distance from the animals. The elephant herd has been wreaking havoc and instilling fear among residents in the area. Meanwhile, the group, previously consisting of seven elephants, has grown to eight with the recent birth of a calf. Forest officials spotted the newborn roaming alongside its mother in Venkatapuram village, also in Jiyamma Valasa mandal. Authorities have since alerted locals, advising them to steer clear of the herd for their safety.