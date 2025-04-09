Works progressing ahead of schedule: Ram Mohan

Vizianagaram: Minister for civil aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu said that the Bhogapuram International Airport will be commissioned by June 2026 and the works are being undertaken in an expeditious manner. He visited the airport location on Tuesday along with minister Kondapalli Srinivas and reviewed the progress of works. He said 71 per cent works have been completed from 49 per cent in November 2024.

According to him, earthworks have been completed, runway construction works by 97 per cent, taxiway 92 per cent; terminal building 60 per cent, ATC tower 72 per cent, ancillary buildings by 43 per cent, main approach roads by 37 per cent. He attributed the delay in early stages to negligence by previous administrations, noting that the current government has brought significant momentum.

He said that Bhogapuram, Mumbai, and Noida airports will redefine India’s aviation industry. The Bhogapuram Airport, designed with future needs in mind, will feature one of the longest runways in the country at 3.8 km. Local skill development centres will be set up to train the workforce for aviation and related economic activities, creating job opportunities.

Rammohan Naidu added that efforts are underway to ensure the Taj Group hotel opens by the time of airport’s launch. The airport’s interior will reflect the rich culture and traditions of north Andhra. Plans include improved connectivity from Vizag Port to Mulapeta Port and better linkage through the Anakapalli and Anandapuram bypass roads.

On resettlement issues, he assured that displaced farmers will be duly compensated and the service road concerns will be addressed in consultation with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Apart from MSMEs minister Kondapalli Srinivas, MP Kalishetty Appalanaidu, collector Dr B R Ambedkar and others were present.