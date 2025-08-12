YSRCP terms free bus scheme as fraud

Guntur: The coalition government’s free bus scheme is a blatant scam, ruthlessly deceiving women under the guise of free travel, said YSRCP state official spokesperson Putha Siva Shankar Reddy. During a media interaction at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Monday, he lambasted the GO’s restrictive conditions, which starkly contradict pre-election promises by leaders like Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh, who vowed seamless, cost-free journeys across the state, including to pilgrimage sites.

“With limitations to only five bus types—Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, City Ordinary, Express, and Metro Express, excluding non-stop, inter-state, Saptagiri Express, Ultra Deluxe, Super Luxury, Star Liner, and all AC services, how can women feasibly visit sacred places like Tirumala without endless bus changes and days of travel,” Reddy questioned, highlighting the scheme’s impracticality for long-distance or inter-district routes.