Apple is Planning to Develop its Own Electric Car, to Avoid Further Delay

Apple, American multinational technology company, has recently appointed two former Mercedes Engineers; these two individuals have very good experience in mass production of vehicles. They also have good experience in steering, software and project management. The superino-based tech Apple has been reportedly developing its electric vehicle without the assistance of another automaker.



The Apple has now gone through the process of a sending a request for information (RFI), Request for Proposal (RFP) and Request for Quotation (RFQ) to global automobile part manufacturers.

These engineers are presently working as product designs with Apple's Special Projects Group, which is hired presumably for Apple Car.

Reliable Apple Analyst Ming-chi Kuo has made claims previously that the launch of Apple car is unlikely to happen until 2025 to 2027, in its research note. The kuo has revealed that, the Apple Car specification are still yet to be finalised, adding to this, he will not be much surprised if there is further delay in launching the vehicle to 2028 or later. In addition to all this, the present head of Apple's electric car project Doug Field is leaving the company for Ford. The Ford named Field as the Company's chief advanced technology as well as embedded systems officer.