Kempegowda International Airport Enhances Operations with Aerial View Display System

Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) has launched the Aerial View Display (AVD) System to improve safety and efficiency. It provides real-time updates on aircraft movements, taxiing, and ground vehicles, ensuring smooth operations. The system has a central dashboard with live data on aircraft locations, runway status, and emergency alerts, helping staff make quick decisions.

It also tracks ground vehicles to improve coordination and reduce risks. With taxi time analysis, it optimizes schedules, cuts delays, saves fuel, and boosts efficiency, leading to a more sustainable operation and better passenger experience.

Satyaki Raghunath, COO of Bangalore International Airport Limited, mentioned that the AVD System is part of BLR Airport’s commitment to innovation. It uses automation and real-time data to enhance teamwork, cut delays, and make passenger travel smoother.

This system strengthens Bengaluru Airport’s role as a leader in aviation technology. It not only improves efficiency but also helps reduce emissions, supporting environmental sustainability. As more airports adopt smart solutions, BLR continues to set new standards in airside management and passenger service.