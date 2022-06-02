C-DOT signs agreement with VVDN Technologies and WiSig Networks to develop 5G Open RAN

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed an agreement with WiSig Networks Private Limited and VVDN Technologies Private Limited for collaboration in the area of Open RAN-based Radio Network for 5G solution.

The Ministry of Communications said that it is a major step for Indigenous development of 5G Open RAN under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative.

The Ministry informed that this collaboration aims to leverage the technical competencies and complementary strengths of Indian Research and Development and industry in evolving a mutually productive alliance leading to indigenous design, development, manufacturing and deployment of cost-effective 5G products and solutions.

The Ministry further informed that this engagement will augment the indigenous Intellectual Property and create new avenues for wider adoption and monetization of home-grown 5G products and solutions.

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) is the premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. C-DOT has indigenously designed various cutting-edge Telecom technologies including 4G solution and is keenly working in the area of 5G.

WiSig Networks Private Limited is an upcoming start up engaged in the business of developing, marketing, and offering various communications solutions including 5G Mobile Communication Products and Solutions.

VVDN Technologies Private Limited is a leading product engineering and manufacturing company in various technology domains including 5G, Networking & Wi-Fi, IoT, and cloud storage services.