- Wayanad gets its first CPI(M) Minister in OR Kelu
- India has no right to question references made on J&K in Pak-China joint statement: Pakistan Foreign Office
- SDGM: Sunny Deol to Star in Gopichand Malineni's Pan-India Action Thriller
- RBI Governor urges banks to adopt AI for reducing risk of fraud
- Sharad Pawar Emphasizes Congress's Role in Opposition Leadership
- Rajeev Khandelwal says Yoga is real workout, enhances potential of other workouts
- 14 deaths in Delhi due to heatwave; 118 people in hospitals: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- T20 World Cup: Arshdeep to be an important factor in India-Afghanistan clash, says Robin Singh
- Euro 2024: UEFA imposes fines on Albania and Serbia for nationalist fan banners
- Yoga Nidra brings key changes in brain’s functional connectivity during practice: Study
CIL unlocking unused mines
Highlights
Kolkata: In a bid to unlock coal reserves from its closed and discontinued underground mines, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has awarded 23 such mines to private operators on a revenue-sharing model, the company announced on Wednesday. These mines have a cumulative peak rated capacity of 34.14 million tonnes per year, with estimated total extractable reserves of 635 million tonnes. The minimum revenue share is set at four per cent, and the contract period is a maximum of 25 years, CIL stated. The identities of the private operators have not been disclosed. Coal India officials said the bidding process for another 11 mines is in an advanced stage.
