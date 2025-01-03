Live
Employment rate jumps 36% to 64.33 cr in Modi tenure
New Delhi: Union Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said employment in the country has increased by 36 per cent to 64.33 crore in 2023-24 from 47.15 crore in 2014-15, which shows improvement in job creation during NDA period.
Talking to media persons, the minister also stated that employment under UPA grew by just about 7 per cent between 2004 and 2014.
According to the RBI data quoted by the minister, employment increased from 44.23 crore in 2014 to 47.15 crore in 2023-24.
