Empowering Digital Legacies: How Organizations Are Using AI To Redefine Social Media

In a world where technology moves faster than ever, it’s easy to feel like real human connection is being left behind. But the team behind the social platform ‘i’ is changing the script—using AI not just to innovate, but to bring people closer together in meaningful ways.

In an in-depth conversation with the CEO and Founder Kapil Agarwal of "i," a social platform, he talks about the inspiration behind features like the Family Tree, i-films, and video swaps—tools designed to help people tell their stories, preserve memories, and stay connected across generations and geographies.

So, whether it’s making content creation easy and fun, protecting user privacy, or building trust in an AI-driven age, the vision behind ‘i’ is clear: social media should be creative, inclusive, and above all, human.

What inspired the Family Tree feature, and how is it helping users connect across generations?

At ‘i’ we wanted to build something that goes beyond just sharing moments, something that helps people hold onto their family stories and memories in a meaningful way. The Family Tree feature was born from that idea. It’s amazing to see how it’s helping families, even those spread out across cities or countries, stay connected by preserving their shared history. It’s about creating a digital legacy that future generations can look back on, keeping those emotional bonds alive no matter where life takes you.

How do i-films and video swaps reflect your vision for AI-driven social media?

We believe social media should be a place where everyone can get creative without needing fancy skills or equipment. Features like i-films and video swaps make it fun and simple for people to tell their stories in fresh, dynamic ways. AI helps take the complicated parts out of content creation so users can focus on expressing themselves and connecting with others. It’s about making creativity accessible and turning social media into a space where people can truly co-create and have fun.

With AI-generated content on the rise, how can platforms ensure authenticity and user trust?

Authenticity is key, especially as AI becomes more involved in content creation. Platforms need to be upfront about what’s AI-generated and give users control over how their content is made and shared. At the same time, AI should be a tool that enhances human creativity, not replaces it. Building trust means being transparent, educating users about AI’s role, and making sure there are safeguards to protect people’s digital identities and keep interactions genuine.

How is AI shaping the next wave of personalized content without compromising privacy?

AI has huge potential to personalize our online experiences but privacy has to come first. That’s why we focus on privacy by design processing data locally on devices when we can and always asking for clear consent. People should feel safe knowing their information isn’t being misused. It’s a balance between delivering content that feels tailored and respecting user privacy and that’s a responsibility every platform needs to take seriously.

What role will AR, VR, and voice AI play in social media’s growth, especially in smaller cities?

Technologies like AR, VR, and voice AI are opening up amazing new ways for people to interact online, especially in smaller cities where access to tech can vary. Voice AI can break down language barriers while AR and VR bring stories to life in exciting, immersive ways. These tools help people express themselves more fully and connect with others in ways that feel natural and fun. It’s about making social media more inclusive and giving everyone a chance to be part of the digital conversation.