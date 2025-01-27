Live
- Ramesh Studios grand opening marks a new milestone in the film industry
- ‘Nelamma Thalle’ from ‘Agathya’unveils cultural heritage
- Adani Wilmar clocks 105 pc profit jump in Q3, revenue rises 31 pc
- Student dies in SC boys' hostel
- TCS is all set to commence its operation in 90 days in Vizag
- Focus on advancing career counseling & student mental health
- Bengaluru Power Outages on January 29: Scheduled Cuts in Multiple Areas
- Union Budget 2025: What to Expect on Tax Exemptions and Deductions
- iPhone 17 May Retain the Dynamic Island Design: Details
- Tips to Safeguard Your iPhone Data and Privacy in 2025
Just In
FPIs offload Rs 64K cr in Jan
The exodus of FPIs from the Indian equity markets continues unabated, as they withdrew Rs64,156 crore ($7.44 bn) this month so far on depreciation of the rupee, rise in the US bond yields and expectation of a tepid earning season.
New Delhi: The exodus of FPIs from the Indian equity markets continues unabated, as they withdrew Rs64,156 crore ($7.44 bn) this month so far on depreciation of the rupee, rise in the US bond yields and expectation of a tepid earning season.
This came after an investment of Rs15,446 crore in the entire December, data with the depositories showed. The shift in sentiment comes amid global and domestic headwinds.
“The continued depreciation in Indian rupee is exerting significant pressure on foreign investors leading them to pull the money out of the Indian equity markets,” said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Manager Research, at Morningstar Investment Advisers India. In addition to that, higher valuation of Indian equities, despite recent corrections, expectation of a rather tepid earning season and macroeconomic headwinds are making investors wary, he said.