Gau-Moolya se Rozgaar Tak: Venugopal Naidu’s Vision for Bharat’s Youth

New Delhi [India], June 21: Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, the National Coordinator at Hindrise (Gauraksha Wing), Aatmnirbhar Sena, and Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS), has launched a dynamic campaign, Gau-Moolya se Rozgaar Tak Initiative to promote Youth Skill Development through the Gau-Moolya Industry. His efforts are in the direction of combatting youth unemployment, creating millions of employment opportunities and reviving India’s ancient traditions.

The unique mission aims to harness the less explored potential of cow-derived products such as dhoop, phenyl, ghee, and gaumutra-based wellness ideas and turn them into viable economic opportunities for unemployed and underemployed youth across rural and semi-urban India.

Speaking on the initiative, Venugopal Naidu Puvvada expressed his deep conviction in the socio-economic and spiritual values of cows in Bharat. He said, “The Gau-Moolya se Rozgaar Tak campaign has already started and will cover over 200 districts, primarily in the regions of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, with a target to skill 50,000 youth by July 2026. Jab Tak Gaay ka samman nahi hoga, tab tak Gaon ka Vikas Adhura Rahega. Gau-moolya is beyond products. It’s about 3 P’s, i.e., Pride, Prosperity, and Parampara.”

What is Gau-Moolya?

Gau-moolya (Cow-Value) is a holistic ecosystem where several cow derivatives are used to create commercially viable, health-positive, and environment-friendly products. Through Gau-Moolya se Rozgaar Tak Initiative, the youth will learn to produce-

Bilona Ghee (Hand-churned, Ayurvedic Process)

Gaumutra-based Wellness Products (Floor Cleaner, Shampoos, Immunity Booster Syrups)

Natural Dhoop and Agarbatti (Made with Gobar, Kapoor, and Herbs)

Eco-friendly Phenyl and Disinfectants

Cow Dung Diyas and Eco-bricks

Ayurvedic Soaps and Face Packs using Cow Milk, Ghee, and Dung Ash

Incense Cones, Candles, and Skin Care Cosmetics

Manure and Bio-enzymes for Organic Farming

Herbal Toothpaste infused with Gaumutra and Neem

“The cow dung and urine are not only confined to the Aastha of Indians, but it is strengthening the Arthvyavastha of India. With Gaumoolya, Youth can easily earn Rs 15,000 to Rs 60,000 per month with minimal investment. So, you can understand that it’s not just about creating jobs but also about making Gauprenenurs in the country. “Venugopal explains.

Gau Rashtra Yatra for GauMoolya: The Talk of the Town

The GauMoolya se Rozgaar Tak initiative, under the joint coordination of Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh, Hindrise, Aatmnirbhar Sena, Mati India, Khabar Kisan Ki, Dairy Agri Consultant, and Kamdhenu Gauveda will establish skill training clusters in over 200 districts, starting with cow belts in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

Gau-Moolya se Rozgaar Tak initiative is a part of currently running Gau Rashtra Yatra led by Bharat Singh Rajpurohit (Trustee and Director at RGSS- Indigenous Cattle Development), Narendra Kumar (Founder and National Convener of RGSS and Hindrise), Rohit Bisht (Founder of Mati India and Trustee & Director of Digital Transformation at RGSS), Venugopal Naidu Puvvada (National Coordinator- Tech and Innovation at RGSS), and Harshad Gugaliya (Founder of Kamdhenu Gauveda).

Gaupreneur Movement: From Village to Vishwaguru

To scale the impact, the team of RGSS will launch ‘GauMoolya Cart,’ a national digital platform for launching these products online. The goal is to connect rural artisans directly to the urban market and even open the window for export opportunities.

Venugopal Naidu on Mission gauMoolya

Venugopal Naidu Puvvada shed light on Mission Gaumoolya and said, “We are targeting 200+ districts with a 2028 forecast reflecting Rs 7000 crore cow-based industry. India needs not just jobs but Dharmic entrepreneurship. GauMoolya is Bharat’s chance to lead the global wellness and sustainability revolution. Youth+Cow+Skill = Swadeshi Vikas. This is our formula for Aatmnirbharta.”