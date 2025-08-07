HCLTech receives recognition in six Gartner Voice of the Customer reports across IT services markets

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has become the only* vendor to receive a Customers’ Choice rating in six Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer (VoC) reports across IT services markets (*As of July 2025).

Voice of the Customer for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

Voice of the Customer for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide

Voice of the Customer for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide

Voice of the Customer for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

Voice of the Customer for Managed Network Services

Voice of the Customer for the Cloud ERP Services

“To us, HCLTech's consistent excellence across these six critical areas demonstrates its leadership and ability to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Each VoC report highlights HCLTech's innovation, customer satisfaction and service delivery strengths,” said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech. "HCLTech is a trusted partner to half of the G500 enterprises. We feel this unique recognition underscores the value we bring to our clients through our full-stack offerings and a highly skilled workforce. We hope to bring more value to our clients and speed up their digital transformation journey as we integrate AI into all our offerings."

"We are honored to receive these recognitions across six Gartner Voice of the Customer reports across IT services markets," said Pawan Vadapalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Digital Business Services, HCLTech. "We believe this acknowledgment reinforces our vision to empower enterprises globally with cutting-edge digital solutions. By integrating advanced technologies like AI, we aim to drive transformative business outcomes.”

“Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, complements Gartner's expert research and can play a key role in your buying process. Peers are verified reviewers of a technology product or service who rate the offering and provide valuable feedback to consider before making a purchase decision.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Peer Contributors, 30 January 2025

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Peer Contributors, 28 November 2024

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide, Peer Contributors, 26 July 2024

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Outsourced Digital Workplace Services, Peer Contributors, 13 April 2024

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Managed Network Services, Peer Contributors, 14 May 2025

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud ERP Services, 30 May 2025

Gartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.