MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari launches India’s first-ever high-quality Khadi Fabric Footwear

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari has launched India's first-ever high-quality Khadi Fabric Footwear, designed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) through Video Conference. These footwears are made of Khadi fabric like Silk, Cotton and Wool.

On the occasion, Mr Gadkari also launched the online sale of Khadi footwear through KVIC's e-portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.

In a tweet, Mr Gadkari said, "Launching Khadi Shoes at KVIC'S Programme"





Launching Khadi Shoes at KVIC'S Programme https://t.co/baiiFk5kzE — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 21, 2020

Mr Gadkari said, such unique products have a high potential of capturing the international market and at the same time, Khadi fabric footwear will create additional employment and higher income for artisans.

He said, Khadi footwear is a unique product and they are cost-effective. Mr

Gadkari also urged the KVIC to develop alternatives to leather accessories like ladies' handbags, purses, wallet in handcrafted Khadi fabric that has a huge potential in foreign markets.

He said, by developing and marketing such products overseas, Khadi India can capture a market worth Rs. 5000 crore.

Minister of State for MSME, Pratap Chandra Sarangi said the Khadi fabric footwear is not only environment-friendly and skin-friendly but it reflects the hard work of Khadi artisans put in to make fabric for these footwears. The footwears have been launched in 15 designs for ladies and 10 designs for men and their prices are in the range of Rs. 1100 to Rs. 3300 per pair.