No notice from US DoJ: Adani Green

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group companies said they have not received any notice from the US Department of Justice over a potential bribery investigation, but its renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy stated it is aware of an investigation into potential violations of American anti-corruption laws by an unrelated third party.

Asked by stock exchanges to comment on a media report that US prosecutors had widened their probe of the Adani group to determine if any of their group entities engaged in bribery, 10 listed companies of the conglomerate in separate filings stated that they have not received any notice from the Department of Justice of us in respect of the allegation and that the report is false. Adani Green Energy Ltd, in a filing on Tuesday, said it has not received any notice, but is aware of an investigation by the United States Department of Justice into potential violations of United States anti-corruption laws by a third party.

“The company has no relationship with the said third party and is thus unable to comment on the scope of the present United States investigation that the company or any of its personnel are subject to or exposed to in connection with the company's alleged dealings with the third party,” Adani Green said.