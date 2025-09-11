RBI okays changes in Yes Bank board

New Delhi: Yes Bank on Wednesday said the RBI has approved proposed changes in Articles of Association (AoA) of the bank with regard to appointment of nominee directors on the board.

The changes are in connection with nomination of 2 nominee directors by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and 1 nominee director by SBI, on the board.

The changes in the board would take effect after Japan-based SMBC acquires stakes of SBI and other seven banks in Yes Bank. The bank received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide letter dated September 9, 2025, for the proposed amendments to the AoA, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On May 9, Yes Bank had disclosed that SMBC planned to buy 20 per cent through a secondary stake purchase, including 13.19 per cent from State Bank of India (SBI) and 6.81 per cent from seven other lenders -- Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.