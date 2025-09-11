Live
- Weather office predicts heavy rain in North Bengal
- Coolie OTT Release: Rajinikanth Action Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video
- Natural Lifestyle Tweaks To Reduce Gas And Bloating Effectively
- Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 Debut With 5G in India, But Airtel Users Left Out
- CM Revanth Reddy likely to visit Medaram to review on development works
- Ditch the Bleach: 5 Safer and Smarter Ways to Keep Your Whites Bright
- Apple Extends Free Satellite Connectivity for iPhone 14 and 15 Users Until 2026
- Hyderabad Gold Rates Today: 24K ₹11,051 | 22K ₹10,130 – 11 Sept 2025
- Affordable Perfumes Brands in India Under ₹1000That Smell Like Luxury
- Urban Company IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed, GMP ₹39
RBI okays changes in Yes Bank board
New Delhi: Yes Bank on Wednesday said the RBI has approved proposed changes in Articles of Association (AoA) of the bank with regard to appointment of...
New Delhi: Yes Bank on Wednesday said the RBI has approved proposed changes in Articles of Association (AoA) of the bank with regard to appointment of nominee directors on the board.
The changes are in connection with nomination of 2 nominee directors by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and 1 nominee director by SBI, on the board.
The changes in the board would take effect after Japan-based SMBC acquires stakes of SBI and other seven banks in Yes Bank. The bank received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide letter dated September 9, 2025, for the proposed amendments to the AoA, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.
On May 9, Yes Bank had disclosed that SMBC planned to buy 20 per cent through a secondary stake purchase, including 13.19 per cent from State Bank of India (SBI) and 6.81 per cent from seven other lenders -- Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.