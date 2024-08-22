  • Menu
Resurgent India Plans To Surpass 700 Employees By 2026; To Expand Geographical Footprint PAN India

Resurgent India Plans To Surpass 700 Employees By 2026; To Expand Geographical Footprint PAN India
Resurgent India Plans To Surpass 700 Employees By 2026; To Expand Geographical Footprint PAN India

Highlights

The company is projected to exceed personnel of 300 employees by year-end and plans to Open New Offices in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Resurgent India, an investment bank and SEBI Registered Category 1 Merchant Bank in India, is set to extend its presence across the country. As a market leader in raising debt and stressed asset advisory, the firm is on track to surpass a headcount of 300 employees by the end of the year and aims to raise its team strength over two-fold in the next two years.

The Merchant Bank is recruiting across various domains including but not limited to ESG Advisory, Debt syndication, Valuation Services and Insolvency. To support its growth, the firm is looking for a range of roles from vice president and managers to analysts. Investments in training have ensured employees stay current with industry trends and skills. To facilitate its expansion, Resurgent plans to open new offices across India, focusing on Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The growth reflects the company's strategic expansion and commitment to enhancing its service capabilities across the financial sector. The firm’s wide capabilities in untangling complex funding challenges have helped solidify its reputation for reliability and industry know-how.

Highlighting the company’s forward-looking vision, Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director, Resurgent India, commented, "We are at the cusp of a transformative era in banking. Regulatory reforms and geopolitical shifts are driving greater compliance and resilience. This evolution offers unprecedented opportunities for innovation and growth. Those who harness the interplay between technology and regulation well will drive the future of finance."

