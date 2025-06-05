SmartBharat trains poor students in IT skills

Hyderabad:City-based SmartBharat, founded by 17-year-old Aaryaman, is transforming the way computer education is delivered to underprivileged students.

Launched in December 2023, SmartBharat has already been piloted at eight government schools in Telangana. The initiative provides gamified, story-driven computer programming lessons—translated via AI into regional Indian languages—so that students can learn in the language they’re most comfortable with. What makes SmartBharat unique is not just the use of cutting-edge AI to localize content, but the fact that it was born out of Hyderabad’s vibrant ecosystem of innovation and education.

“Technology shouldn’t be a privilege—it should be a right. We’re building SmartBharat to ensure every child, regardless of where they are in India, gets a chance to learn the language of the future,” says Aaryaman. Despite 35.8 per cent of India’s government schools having functional computer labs, a shortage of trained computer teachers—especially those fluent in local languages—renders these facilities underutilised.