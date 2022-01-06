Chakda Xpress: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor And A Few Others Appreciate Anushka Sharma

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Anushka Sharma announced her new movie 'Chakda Xpress' and also shared the announcement teaser of this movie on her Instagram page… Being made on the life story of Indian Woman Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the teaser itself raised the expectations on the movie. Anushka is making her come back to the big screens after a couple of years and this time with a bang! Well, Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and a few others applauded Anushka Sharma on this special occasion…

Anushka Sharma

Along with sharing the teaser, Anushka also wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket.

From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can't make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women's cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India.

We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women's cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women's cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan's story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan's story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

Going with the teaser, it showcased the cricket commentator introducing the woman team into the ground. As they are no fans to witness the match, there enters Anushka and her team replacing their names on the jerseys of Indian men cricketers.

Well, Taapsee, Arjun Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty, Nakul Mehta and a few others appreciated Anushka Sharma through the comments section!

Even Taapsee and Arjun Kapoor appreciated Anushka through their Instagram Stories...

Arjun Kapoor









































































































Taapsee Pannu





































































































Speaking about the movie, Anushka Sharma will step into the shoes of Indian Woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami and it will be produced under her home production house 'Clean Slate Filmz'. Chakda Xpress movie will be directed by Prosit Roy and the shooting will begin soon!

