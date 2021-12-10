MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners

MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Today is a great day for all the movie buffs and Bollywood fans as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied a knot and on the other hand, even the gala 'My Glamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021' event is also held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. This event is hosted by glam doll Sophie Choudry and Cyrus Sahukar.

Here is a glimpse of the hosts' fun chat!

Well, the 'My Glamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 are given out to best performers in the field of digital entertainment from 1st August 2020 to 31st July 2021.

Well, let us check out the winners…

Popular Awards

Best Series (Critics)

• Aashram

• Criminal Justice - Behind Closed Doors Family Man Season 2

• Grahan

• Mirzapur Season 2 - Winner

• Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Director, Series

• Gurmmeet Singh And Mihir Desai (Mirzapur Season 2)

• Hansal Mehta And Jai Mehta (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story) - Winner

• Prakash Jha (Aashram)

• Raj Nidimoru, Krishna Dk And Suparn S Varma (The Family Man Season 2)

• Ranjan Chandel (Grahan)

• Rohan Sippy And Arjun Mukerjee (Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Drama

• Anshumaan Pushkar (Grahan)

• Atul Kulkarni (City Of Dreams: Season 2)

• Bobby Deol (Aashram)

• Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man Season 2)

• Pankaj Tripathi (Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors)

• Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story) - Winner

Best Actor, Series (Female), Drama

• Huma Qureshi (Maharani)

• Kirti Kulhari (Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors)

• Samantha (The Family Man Season 2) - Winner

• Shreya Dhanwanthary (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story)

• Shweta Tripathi (Mirzapur Season 2)

• Zoya Hussain (Grahan)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Comedy

• Adarsh Gourav (Hostel Daze Season 2)

• Jameel Khan (Gullak Season 2) - Winner

• Naveen Kasturia (Runaway Lugaai)

• Ranvir Shorey (Metro Park Season 2)

• Vijay Varma (Ok Computer)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Comedy

• Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 2) - Winner

• Kani Kasruti (Ok Computer) - Winner

• Masaba Gupta (Masaba Masaba)

• Ruhi Singh (Runaway Lugaai)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male), Drama

• Ali Fazal (Mirzapur Season 2)

• Chandan Roy Sanyal (Aashram)

• Divyenddu Sharma (Bichoo Ka Khel)

• Naseeruddin Shah (Bandish Bandits)

• Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur Season 2)

• Sharib Hashmi (The Family Man Season 2) - Winner

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female), Drama

• Amruta Subhash (Bombay Begums) - Winner

• Anjali Barot (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story)

• Anupriya Goenka (Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors)

• Shahana Goswami (Bombay Begums)

• Sheeba Chaddha (Bandish Bandits)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male), Comedy (Critics)

• Nikhil Vijay (Hostel Daze Season 2)

• Sanjay Mishra (Runaway Lugaai)

• Sunil Grover (Sunflower) - Winner

• Vaibhav Raj Gupta (Gullak Season 2) - Winner

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female), Comedy (Critics)

• Grusha Kapoor (Hey Prabhu Season 2)

• Neena Gupta (Masaba Masaba)

• Purbi Joshi (Metro Park Season 2)

• Sunita Rajwar (Gullak Season 2) - Winner

Best Comedy, Series/Special

• Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat

• College Romance Season 2

• Gullak Season 2 - Winner

• Hostel Daze Season 2

• Masaba Masaba

• Metro Park Season 2

Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special

• Bad Boy Billionaires - Winner

• Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

• Lol- Hasee Toh Phase

• Secrets Of Sinauli

• Vande Bharat Flight Ix 1344: Hope To Survival

Best Film, Web Original

• Ajeeb Daastaans

• Kaagaz

• Mee Raqsam

• Ray

• Serious Men - Winner

• State Of Siege- Temple Attack

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

• Bobby Deol (Class Of 83)

• Manav Kaul (Ajeeb Daastaans)

• Manoj Bajpayee (Ray)

• Naseeruddin Shah (Mee Raqsam)

• Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Serious Men) - Winner

• Pankaj Tripathi (Kaagaz)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

• Aditi Sharma (Mee Raqsam)

• Kajol (Tribhanga)

• Konkona Sen Sharma (Ajeeb Daastaans) - Winner

• Ratna Pathak Shah (Unpaused-Segment Chand Mubarak)

• Richa Chaddha (Unpaused- Segment Apartment)

• Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

• Aakshath Das (Serious Men)

• Ashutosh Rana (Pagglait) - Winner

• Bhupendra Jadawat (Class Of 83)

• Satish Kaushik (Kaagaz)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

• Gauhar Khan (14 Phere)

• Mithila Palkar (Tribhanga)

• Radhika Madan (Ray) - Winner

• Sayani Gupta (Pagglait)

• Tanvi Azmi (Tribhanga)

Technical Awards

Best Original Story, Series

• Amritpal Singh Bindra And Anand Tiwari (Bandish Bandits)

• Habib Faisal (Aashram)

• Puneet Krishna And Vineet Krishna (Mirzapur Season 2)

• Raj Nidimoru, Krishna Dk And Suman Kumar (The Family Man Season 2) - Winner

• Subhash Kapoor And Nandan Singh (Maharani)

Best Dialogue, Series

• Durgesh Singh (Gullak Season 2)

• Gazal Dhaliwal, Aarsh Vora And Sunayana Kumari (Mismatched)

• Puneet Krishna And Vineet Krishna (Mirzapur Season 2)

• Raj Nidimoru, Krishna Dk, Suman Kumar, Suparn S Varma And Manoj Kumar

• Kalaivanan (The Family Man Season 2)

• Saurabh Khanna, Suprith Kundar And Harish Peddinti (Hostel Daze Season 2)

• Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas, Sumit Purohit And Saurav Dey (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story) - Winner

Best Original Screenplay, Series

• Amritpal Singh Bindra And Lara Chandni (Bandish Bandits)

• Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish (Aspirants)

• Kuldeep Ruhil (Aashram)

• Puneet Krishna And Vineet Krishna (Mirzapur Season 2)

• Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K, Suman Kumar And Suparn S Varma (The Family Man Season 2) - Winner

• Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh And Umashankar Singh (Maharani)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series

• Apurva Asrani (Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors)

• Jaya Misra And Surbhi Saral (The Married Woman)

• Kunal Marathe (Indori Ishq)

• Prateek Payodhi, Vibha Singh And Shailendra Jha (Grahan)

• Saurav Dey, Sumit Purohit (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story) - Winner

Best Background Music, Series

• Achint Thakkar (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story) - Winner

• Anurag Saikia (Gullak Seaason 2)

• Daniel B. George (Grahan)

• John Stewart Eduri (Mirzapur Season 2)

• Soumil Shringarpure (Bandish Bandits)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series

• Achint Thakkar (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story) - Winner

• R Rajesh, Sachin- Jigar, Fiddlecraft, Bindhumalini, Mahesh Shankar And

• Harpreet (The Family Man Season 2)

• Rohit Sharma And Nilotpal Bora (Aspirants)

• Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa And Ehsaan Noorani (Bandish Bandits)

• Simran Hora (Gullak Season 2)

Best Costume Design, Series

• Arun J. Chauhan (Scam, 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story) - Winner

• Hazel Paul (Bandish Bandits)

• Maxima Basu And Ajay Kmr (Grahan)

• Neelanchal Ghosh And Darshan Jalan (Mirzapur Season 2)

• Smiti Kaur (Gullak Season2)

Best Editor, Series

• Manan Mehta And Anshul Gupta (Mirzapur Season 2)

• Shan Mohammed (Grahan)

• Sumeet Kotian (The Family Man Season 2)

• Sumit Purohit And Kunal Walve (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story) - Winner

• Sushant Mishra (Jl 50)

Best Production Design

• Payal Ghose And Tarpan Shrivastava (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story) - Winner

• Rakesh Yadav (High)

• Saini S. Johray (The Family Man Season 2)

• Sonam Singh And Abhijit Gaonkar (Mirzapur Season2)

• Udai Prakash Singh (Aashram)

• Wasiq Khan (Grahan)

Best Cinematographer (Series)

• Cameron Eric Bryson (The Family Man Season-2)

• Chandan Kowli (Aashram)

• Jayesh Nair (The Last Hour)

• Kamaljeet Negi (Grahan)

• Pratham Mehta (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story ) - Winner

• Sanjay Kapoor (Mirzapur Season 2)

Best VFX (Series)

• Imagery Pictures (Ok Computer)

• Nitesh Sharma And Nitesh Kumar (Jl 50)

• Raghav Rai (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story) - Winner

• Resonance Digital (Chhatrasal)

We Hans India congratulate all the winners…