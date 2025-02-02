Live
- Congress infighting: Siddaramaiah’s close associate resigns as advisor
- Your skin is a mirror of your overall health!
- Microfinance scams rampant in Uttara Kannada dist; 7 cases registered
- Blending tradition with modernity
- Karnataka received nothing: CM slams Union Budget 2025
- Folk aesthetics in Modernism: Jamini Roy’s unique vision
- Kisan Pariwar CEO donates to orphan
- Hina Khan’s fun ‘day out’ includes food and family
- Karimnagar hails Union Budget
- Panorama International Literature Festival 2025: Live Session Held Gathering Significant Indian Poets
Just In
Upcoming Bollywood Movie release in February 2025
Highlights
Here’s the list of the most anticipated movies that will be releasing in February 2025.
The month of February is going to be exciting for movie lovers as a wide range of Bollywood movies are ready to line up the silver screen. From romantic comedies, thrillers to historical dramas, these movies promise to capture the audience’s hearts and keep them on the edge of their seats.
Here is the list of all the movies set to release in February and the details you need to know before you book your tickets or load your streaming apps.
1. The Mehta Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
- Release Date – 07 February 2025
- Language – Hindi
- Genre – Drama
- Cast – Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Choudhry
- Director – Boman Irani
- About the Movie – The Mehta Boys is a comedy drama about a father-son-duo who never seems to agree on anything. Drama, emotions and chaos creep in as circumstances force them to spend together 48 hours together.
2. Let’s Meet (Theatrical Release)
- Release Date – 07 February 2025
- Language – Hindi
- Genre – Romantic
- Cast – Tanuj Virwani, Suman Rana, Sonu Pathak, Sohit Soni
- Director – Ricky Sandhu
- About the Movie – Let’s Meet is a story about two strangers who start a light online conversation but soon develop an emotional connection with each other. Nikhil falls in love with Priya without seeing her face. Will fate bring them together? Find out in theatres near you.
3. Loveyapa (Theatrical release)
- Release Date – 07 February 2025
- Language – Hindi
- Genre – Romantic Drama
- Cast – Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Raveena Ravi,
- Director – Advait Chandan
- About the Movie – Loveyapa is a romantic tale about a charming young couple who exchange their phones revealing hidden truths about each other. The movie aims to attract the young audience portraying the modern problems in a relationship.
4. Mrs (Zee5)
- Release Date – 07 February 2025
- Language – Hindi
- Genre – Family drama
- Cast - Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Siya Mahajan, Kanwaljeet Singh, Nitya Moyal, Mrinal Kulkarni, Aparna Ghoshal
- Director - Arati Kadav
- About the Movie – Mrs is about a married girl who tries to find her identity through dancing while navigating her life in the kitchen.
5. Chhaava (Theatrical Release)
- Release Date – 14 February 2025
- Language – Hindi
- Genre – History, Action, Drama
- Cast – Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Divya Dutta, Pradeep Singh Rawat, Pravin Manjarekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar
- Director - Laxman Utekar
- About the Movie – Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This movie looks promising with a powerhouse cast and epic visuals.
6. Dhoom Dham (Netflix)
- Release Date – 14 February 2025
- Language – Hindi
- Genre – Romantic Comedy, Action
- Cast - Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Mukul Chadda, Eijaz Khan, Anand Vikas Potdukhe, Pavitra Sarkar, Sahil Gangurdem, Koyal Chadda, Veer Khurana, Sanjay Riberio
- Director - Rishab Seth
- About the Movie – Dhoom Dham is a full entertainment Romantic Comedy with Action where a young couple gets into a chaotic situation between goons and cops on their wedding night.
7. Mere Husband ki Biwi (Theatrical Release)
- Release date – 21 February 2025
- Language – Hindi
- Genre – Romantic Comedy
- Cast - Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shakti Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Anita Raj, Hiten Patel, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Kanwaljeet Singh
- Director - Mudassar Aziz
- About the Movie – Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a story about a chaotic love triangle that promises to be a laugh riot.
8. Inn Galiyon Mein (Theatrical Release)
- Release Date – 28 February 2025
- Language – Hindi
- Genre – Comedy Drama
- Cast - Jaaved Jaaferi, Avantika Dasani, Vivaan Shah, Veenay Bhasskar
- Director - Avinash Das
- About the Movie – Inn Galiyon Mein is a story about how the digital age and social media are shaping relationships in today’s modern world.
Next Story