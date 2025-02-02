Upcoming Bollywood Movie release in February 2025

The month of February is going to be exciting for movie lovers as a wide range of Bollywood movies are ready to line up the silver screen. From romantic comedies, thrillers to historical dramas, these movies promise to capture the audience’s hearts and keep them on the edge of their seats.

Here is the list of all the movies set to release in February and the details you need to know before you book your tickets or load your streaming apps.

1. The Mehta Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Release Date – 07 February 2025

07 February 2025 Language – Hindi

Hindi Genre – Drama

Drama Cast – Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Choudhry

Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Choudhry Director – Boman Irani

Boman Irani About the Movie – The Mehta Boys is a comedy drama about a father-son-duo who never seems to agree on anything. Drama, emotions and chaos creep in as circumstances force them to spend together 48 hours together.

2. Let’s Meet (Theatrical Release)

Release Date – 07 February 2025

07 February 2025 Language – Hindi

Hindi Genre – Romantic

Romantic Cast – Tanuj Virwani, Suman Rana, Sonu Pathak, Sohit Soni

Tanuj Virwani, Suman Rana, Sonu Pathak, Sohit Soni Director – Ricky Sandhu

Ricky Sandhu About the Movie – Let’s Meet is a story about two strangers who start a light online conversation but soon develop an emotional connection with each other. Nikhil falls in love with Priya without seeing her face. Will fate bring them together? Find out in theatres near you.

3. Loveyapa (Theatrical release)

Release Date – 07 February 2025

07 February 2025 Language – Hindi

Hindi Genre – Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Cast – Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Raveena Ravi,

Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Raveena Ravi, Director – Advait Chandan

Advait Chandan About the Movie – Loveyapa is a romantic tale about a charming young couple who exchange their phones revealing hidden truths about each other. The movie aims to attract the young audience portraying the modern problems in a relationship.

4. Mrs (Zee5)

Release Date – 07 February 2025

07 February 2025 Language – Hindi

Hindi Genre – Family drama

Family drama Cast - Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Siya Mahajan, Kanwaljeet Singh, Nitya Moyal, Mrinal Kulkarni, Aparna Ghoshal

Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Siya Mahajan, Kanwaljeet Singh, Nitya Moyal, Mrinal Kulkarni, Aparna Ghoshal Director - Arati Kadav

Arati Kadav About the Movie – Mrs is about a married girl who tries to find her identity through dancing while navigating her life in the kitchen.

5. Chhaava (Theatrical Release)

Release Date – 14 February 2025

14 February 2025 Language – Hindi

Hindi Genre – History, Action, Drama

History, Action, Drama Cast – Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Divya Dutta, Pradeep Singh Rawat, Pravin Manjarekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Divya Dutta, Pradeep Singh Rawat, Pravin Manjarekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar Director - Laxman Utekar

Laxman Utekar About the Movie – Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This movie looks promising with a powerhouse cast and epic visuals.

6. Dhoom Dham (Netflix)

Release Date – 14 February 2025

14 February 2025 Language – Hindi

Hindi Genre – Romantic Comedy, Action

Romantic Comedy, Action Cast - Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Mukul Chadda, Eijaz Khan, Anand Vikas Potdukhe, Pavitra Sarkar, Sahil Gangurdem, Koyal Chadda, Veer Khurana, Sanjay Riberio

Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Mukul Chadda, Eijaz Khan, Anand Vikas Potdukhe, Pavitra Sarkar, Sahil Gangurdem, Koyal Chadda, Veer Khurana, Sanjay Riberio Director - Rishab Seth

Rishab Seth About the Movie – Dhoom Dham is a full entertainment Romantic Comedy with Action where a young couple gets into a chaotic situation between goons and cops on their wedding night.

7. Mere Husband ki Biwi (Theatrical Release)

Release date – 21 February 2025

21 February 2025 Language – Hindi

Hindi Genre – Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Cast - Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shakti Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Anita Raj, Hiten Patel, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Kanwaljeet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shakti Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Anita Raj, Hiten Patel, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Kanwaljeet Singh Director - Mudassar Aziz

Mudassar Aziz About the Movie – Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a story about a chaotic love triangle that promises to be a laugh riot.

8. Inn Galiyon Mein (Theatrical Release)