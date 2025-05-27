Tom Cruise Celebrates ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Record-Breaking Box Office Weekend

Tom Cruise has shared an enthusiastic statement following the historic box office success of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, calling the recent Memorial Day weekend “one for the history books.” The latest installment in the iconic franchise earned a staggering $200 million worldwide over the four-day holiday period, contributing to a new Memorial Day weekend box office record alongside Lilo & Stitch’s impressive $341 million haul.

The Final Reckoning achieved the biggest opening of any Mission: Impossible film to date, grossing $63 million domestically over the traditional three-day weekend—surpassing Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s $61 million. Its domestic total reached $77.5 million over four days, with an estimated $127 million from international markets, bringing the global weekend total to around $190 million.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Cruise extended his gratitude to the filmmakers, crew, theaters, and most importantly, the fans. “This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member and every single person who works at the studios. To every theater and every employee who helps bring these stories to audiences, thank you. To everyone at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support. And most of all, THANK YOU to audiences everywhere—for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain. Sincerely, Tom.”

While the film has been praised for its thrilling action sequences, critics like IGN gave it a moderate 6/10 rating, noting that its soap-opera-like tone keeps it from reaching greatness. Meanwhile, fans and analysts are left wondering if this truly marks the end of Tom Cruise’s iconic role as Ethan Hunt. Cruise has remained tight-lipped about the possibility of a ninth Mission: Impossible movie, keeping audiences guessing about the future of the beloved franchise.

