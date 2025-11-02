‘Jatadhara’ is the best script in my career: Sudheer Babu at film’s pre-release event

The highly anticipated supernatural mythological thriller Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, is set for a grand release on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, this pan-India bilingual film is presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, and produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar also plays a key role.

At the film’s pre-release event, Sudheer Babu delivered an emotional speech reflecting on his journey in cinema. “I may be Krishna garu’s son-in-law and Mahesh Babugaru’s brother-in-law, but every step I’ve taken in this industry has been earned through my own struggle,” he shared, recalling his early auditions and rejections. “I never asked for help; I just kept trying. I don’t need sympathy—love and respect are enough.”

Calling Jatadhara the best script of his career, Sudheer said he plays a ghost hunter in a film that blends science, mythology, and faith. “The story explores both believers and non-believers, and it’s been made with stunning visuals and effects,” he added, praising the work of the directors, cinematographer Sameer, music composer Rajiv, and choreographer Sandeep.

Producers and co-stars praised Sudheer’s dedication, while guests like Shilpa Shirodkar and director Shailesh Kolanu called the trailer “technically brilliant” and “goosebump-worthy.” With powerful performances and divine themes, Jatadhara promises to offer audiences a gripping cinematic experience this November.