‘Khalasay’ from Priyadarshi’s ‘Darling’ captures frustration of a common man

Following the Pan India success of "Hanu-Man," producer K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is embarking on a new journey with "Darling," a romantic comedy featuring Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh in lead roles. Presented by Smt Chaitanya and written & directed by Aswin Raam, this film promises a refreshing contrast in genre.

The makers recently commenced their musical promotions with the release of the first single, "Khalasay," from the movie. Composed by Vivek Sagar, known for his knack in creating catchy tunes, "Khalasay" is a peppy number that captures the frustration of a common man in a humorous light. The song, sung energetically by Ram Miriyala and Hanuman CH, showcases the exasperation of daily life while advocating a laid-back approach.

Lyricist Kasarla Syam’s witty verses add to the song’s charm, resonating well with the audience. Priyadarshi, known for his versatile acting skills, also displays his dancing prowess in what is being promoted as the "Frustration Anthem."

The film "Darling" has already generated significant buzz with its title glimpse receiving rave reviews. The first single "Khalasay" has further solidified its appeal, quickly becoming a favorite among listeners.

Apart from Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh, "Darling" features a talented ensemble cast including Brahmanandam, Vishnu, Krishna Tej, and Ananya Nagalla, among others. The movie boasts a team of skilled technicians with Naresh Ramadurai handling cinematography, Hemanth penning dialogues, and Pradeep E Ragav editing the film. Gandhi contributes to the production design, ensuring a visually appealing cinematic experience.