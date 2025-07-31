Krishto helm ‘Aditya 999’; Balakrishna steps back from directing!

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s long-anticipated sequel to his sci-fi cult classic Aditya 369 is finally gaining momentum. Titled Aditya 999, the project was initially set to be directed by Balakrishna himself. However, in a significant shift, Balakrishna has now stepped back from the director’s chair and has roped in acclaimed filmmaker KrishJagarlamudi to take charge of the ambitious venture.

Krish, known for his compelling storytelling and visual flair in films like GautamiputraSatakarni and Kanche, is expected to infuse Aditya 999 with a fresh narrative vision while staying true to the original’s essence. This collaboration marks yet another exciting partnership between Balakrishna and Krish, after their successful outings in the past.

Adding to the excitement is the inclusion of Balakrishna’s son, Mokshagnya, who is all set to make his much-awaited acting debut through this high-concept sci-fi drama. The father-son duo sharing screen space has further heightened anticipation among fans.

As per industry reports, the film is scheduled to go on floors by the end of this year. With Krish at the helm and a legacy to uphold, Aditya 999 is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited Telugu films in recent times. Fans of the original are keen to witness how the sequel builds on the time-travel intrigue and continues the saga with a new-generation twist.