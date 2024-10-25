‘Laggam’ movie review: Feel-good family drama with heart and humor

Sai Ronak, known for his charming roles in feel-good films, returns with “Laggam: The Craziest Wedding Ever,” alongside Pragya Nagra. The film, directed by Narasimha Rao creates buzz with its promotional content. Let’s explore how the film fares at box-office.

Story:

Set in a Telangana village, the story revolves around Sadanandam and his daughter Manasa (Pragya Nagra). Sadanandam plans to marry Manasa to her cousin Chaitanya (Sai Ronak), a software engineer. However, life takes an unexpected turn when Chaitanya loses his job, throwing the wedding plans into disarray. The film follows whether the wedding happens amidst societal expectations, job insecurities, and family values.

Performances:

Sai Ronak delivers a solid performance, perfectly balancing the Telangana dialect and the urban software engineer persona. His portrayal of Chaitanya’s cultural shifts adds depth to the character. Pragya Nagra shines as Manasa, a rural girl with modern aspirations, offering an emotionally engaging performance. Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad brings charm and authenticity to his role as Sadanandam, particularly with his Telangana accent. His emotional range stands out in the second half. Rohini, as Sugunavva, delivers a heartwarming portrayal, adding emotional weight to the narrative. The supporting cast, including LB Sriram, Chammak Chandra, and Saptagiri, offer comedic relief, further enriching the film.

Technicalities:

Director Narasimha Rao explores traditional values with a contemporary twist, presenting a story that blends humor, family emotions, and the challenges of modern-day careers. The music by Mani Sharma is a major highlight, with songs like “Undalene” and “Laggam” beautifully capturing the rural setting and wedding traditions. The background score enhances both emotional and comedic moments effectively. The cinematography by KV Prasad brings the rural landscape to life, making each frame visually appealing. The editing keeps the film tight, ensuring the narrative flows smoothly.

Analysis:

Laggam explores the societal pressures surrounding software jobs and the importance placed on them in marriage alliances. The film subtly critiques this mindset while showcasing the emotional turmoil families face due to job insecurities. It also highlights the bond between family members, particularly the unspoken love between cousins. The film starts lightheartedly but becomes an emotional rollercoaster, especially for those who live far from their families. With its mix of humor and heartfelt emotions, Laggam is a feel-good family entertainer that resonates deeply with modern audiences.

Overall, Laggam is a must-watch for those who enjoy heartwarming stories about family, tradition, and modern-day challenges.