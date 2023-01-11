PM Narendra Modi, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan And A Few Others Congratulate RRR Team…

It is all known that India's blockbuster movie RRR bagged the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023 in the 'Best Original Song' category for the "Naatu Naatu…" song. The whole country is congratulating and praising the team of RRR. Right from fans to ace actors like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mohanlal and Allu Arjun many of them dropped their congratulatory messages and also are happy for bringing the prestigious award to the country for the first time. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also complimented MM Keeravani and shared a message on social media…



PM Narendra Modi





A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023





Pawan Kalyan









Anupam Kher





What a moment for #IndianCinema! Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie! Specially to the masters @mmkeeravaani &. @ssrajamouli! And to our friends @AlwaysRamCharan & #JrNTR! They literally danced into the hearts of audiences worldwide! Jai Ho!😍🇮🇳 #GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/QTMMRCWJpk — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 11, 2023





Ajay Devgn





Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song. #GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/kYL1QczZ44 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 11, 2023





Allu Arjun





BIG BIG BIGGG CONGRATULATIONS ! Prideful Moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4tGbDB9rO5 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 11, 2023





Anasuya Bharadwaj





What a WIN, to the team of RRR !!!!! Such a proud moment to the entire Telugu Industry and the Film fraternity on the whole!! Couldn't have been more elated!! Massive Congratulations to the entire Team for this huge success! 🤗#GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/9f1aUc1b1R — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) January 11, 2023





Hansika





This is such an honour for Indian Cinema and our entire Nation. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR for bringing this golden glory home@goldenglobes @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @mmkeeravani #GoldenGlobes202 — Hansika (@ihansika) January 11, 2023





K Raghavendra Rao









Anil Ravipudi





What an achievement for the Team @rrrmovie and all of us.



Hearty Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu for winning #GoldenGlobes for the Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu 👏



A Proud moment for Telugu Cinema 😀@ssrajamouli @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) January 11, 2023





Krish Jagarlamudi





Warmest congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu on this prestigious achievement 💞 Wishing @RRRMovie even more success in the nearest future 💐 https://t.co/4XxUJ3M8GW — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 11, 2023





Venkatesh Daggubati





Absolutely phenomenal win!! Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani gaaru and team and the entire team of RRR for creating history right here! #GoldenGlobes2023 #NatuNatu #RRRMovie https://t.co/dmOZaVuIZv — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) January 11, 2023





Akshay Kumar











Srinivasa Reddy









Singer KS Chitra





So happy and proud of Keeravani garu winning the prestigious Golden Globe Award for @RRRMovie. A red letter day for our nation. I am so fortunate to sing close to 1000 songs for him, one of the finest composers I had sung for. God bless @mmkeeravaani garu.#GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/VsYQcBUrtP — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) January 11, 2023





Om Raut





What a proud moment for Indian cinematic music!✨

My congratulations to @mmkeeravaani Sir, @ssrajamouli Sir and the entire team of #RRR!💯 pic.twitter.com/ztuKOXoAPM — Om Raut (@omraut) January 11, 2023





Akhil Akkineni









VVS Lakshman





Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and lyricist Chandrabose garu and the entire team that created this wonderful song Naatu Naatu which has made every Indian proud by winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 . Not to forget @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan for their great dance https://t.co/Pkr7uDoygQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2023





Samantha





What an incredible achievement!!

We are the happiest and proudest today to see the whole world celebrate your music sir! Congratulations from the bottom of my heart! 🙌🏽🙌🏽@mmkeeravaani

Congratulations to the entire team ♥️♥️#RRRMovie#GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/tX6uerxxFL — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 11, 2023





Shobu Yarlagadda





.@ssk1122 I am so so proud of you! What you have done behind the scenes for @RRRMovie to be where it is today is comendable! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Cbg1vgiz1I — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) January 11, 2023





Kamal Haasan









Director Maruti









Kalyan Ram Nandamuri





Historic and proud moment for Indian Cinema and India 🇮🇳



Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani Garu for winning the Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award for #NaatuNaatu.



Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR for such a spectacular song. — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) January 11, 2023





Vijay Devarakonda





Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu on winning best song at the #GoldenGlobes2023 and a shoutout to Prem Rakshit master for the incredible choreography! 🤗❤️



Sitting back and taking a moment to celebrate and absorb what @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999 anna @AlwaysRamCharan anna — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 11, 2023





Rashmika Mandanna









Upasana Konidela





Such an honour to be a part of the #RRR family.

Proudly winning for Indian Cinema #jaihind



Thank u @AlwaysRamCharan & @ssrajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey.



I'm sooo happy my baby can experience this along with me 🤗❤️

I'm soooooo emotional 🥹 @rrrmovie pic.twitter.com/ng6IXeULBY — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) January 11, 2023





Ram Gopal Varma





An outstanding achievement for my Kshana kshanam music director ⁦@mmkeeravaani⁩ ..His RRR song won the golden globes for best song in competition with Rihanna, Lady gags etc ..Hey keeravani, WAY TO GO ..KEEP SOARING! pic.twitter.com/BZL8buVz1j — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 11, 2023





Nivetha Thomas





Arey Dhummu Dhummu Dhulipe la

Lopalunna Paanamanta

Dumuku Dumuku laadela

Dhookeyro Sarasari

Naatu Naatu Naatu #NaatuNaatu 👏👏👏#GoldenGlobes2023 @mmkeeravaani — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) January 11, 2023





Allari Naresh





Such an amazing feat! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, you were always a legend to us, but now you are to the entire world. @ssrajamouli garu @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 and to the entire team of @RRRMovie - this is just the first of many! You are our pride! https://t.co/79SJqtbNYi — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) January 11, 2023





David Warner









Rahul Ravindran





Remember forever lamenting that Keeravani garu's astounding musical work in Bahubali isn't celebrated enough. The music of the two parts was a staggering achievement. I am a happy man today. Life sure has a way of giving you what you deserve. Sometimes a bit late.. but bigger❤️ — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) January 11, 2023





Mammootty









Mahesh Babu





Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!! This year couldn't have started on a better note! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire team of #RRR... Many more to come!! 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/a2a17lnJdN — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 11, 2023





Allu Sirish





Congrats to the whole team of RRR on winning the Golden Globe, Best Original song for Naatu Naatu. Proud moment for TFI & Indian cinema. @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani #NTRJr @RRRMovie 🥳🎉🎊 — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) January 11, 2023





Vivek Oberoi









Alia Bhatt





















Congratulations RRR team… You made us proud today!!!