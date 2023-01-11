PM Narendra Modi, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan And A Few Others Congratulate RRR Team…
- PM Narendra Modi, Pawan Kalyan, Anupam Kher, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu and a few other eminent personalities congratulated the RRR team and MM Keeravani for their big win at Golden Globe Awards 2023…
- Upasana Konidela and Shobu Yarlagadda were present at the event with the RRR team and shared special pics on social media!
It is all known that India's blockbuster movie RRR bagged the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023 in the 'Best Original Song' category for the "Naatu Naatu…" song. The whole country is congratulating and praising the team of RRR. Right from fans to ace actors like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mohanlal and Allu Arjun many of them dropped their congratulatory messages and also are happy for bringing the prestigious award to the country for the first time. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also complimented MM Keeravani and shared a message on social media…
PM Narendra Modi
He shared the announcement video of the Golden Globe Awards 2023 and congratulated the team by jotting down, "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud."
Pawan Kalyan
Anupam Kher
He also shared the same video and wrote, "What a moment for #IndianCinema! Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie! Specially to the masters @mmkeeravaani &. @ssrajamouli! And to our friends @AlwaysRamCharan & #JrNTR! They literally danced into the hearts of audiences worldwide! Jai Ho! #GoldenGlobes2023".
Ajay Devgn
Allu Arjun
Anasuya Bharadwaj
She shared pic of MM Keeravani and wrote, "What a WIN, to the team of RRR !!!!! Such a proud moment to the entire Telugu Industry and the Film fraternity on the whole!! Couldn't have been more elated!! Massive Congratulations to the entire Team for this huge success! #GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie".
Hansika
K Raghavendra Rao
He shared MM Keeravani and heartfully congratulated the team of RRR… "కృషి ఉంటే మనుషులు ఋషులౌతారు మహాపురుషులౌతారు అందుకు నిదర్శనం మా కీరవాణి.. ! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! for #natunatu".
Anil Ravipudi
Krish Jagarlamudi
Venkatesh Daggubati
Akshay Kumar
Srinivasa Reddy
Singer KS Chitra
This legendary singer shared the pics with MM Keeravani and wrote, "So happy and proud of Keeravani garu winning the prestigious Golden Globe Award for @RRRMovie. A red letter day for our nation. I am so fortunate to sing close to 1000 songs for him, one of the finest composers I had sung for. God bless @mmkeeravaani garu. #GoldenGlobes2023".
Om Raut
Akhil Akkineni
VVS Lakshman
This former Indian cricketer congratulated the RRR team by jotting down, "Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and lyricist Chandrabose garu and the entire team that created this wonderful song Naatu Naatu which has made every Indian proud by winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 . Not to forget @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan for their great dance".
Samantha
Shaakuntalam actress Samantha praised MM Keeravani and team by jotting down, "What an incredible achievement!! We are the happiest and proudest today to see the whole world celebrate your music sir! Congratulations from the bottom of my heart! @mmkeeravaani Congratulations to the entire team #RRRMovie #GoldenGlobes2023".
Shobu Yarlagadda
The Baahubali producer was present with RRR team at the event and he shared a special pic and wrote, "@ssk1122 I am so so proud of you! What you have done behind the scenes for @RRRMovie to be where it is today is comendable!"
Kamal Haasan
Director Maruti
Kalyan Ram Nandamuri
Vijay Devarakonda
He shared a long note, "Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu on winning best song at the #GoldenGlobes2023 and a shoutout to Prem Rakshit master for the incredible choreography! Sitting back and taking a moment to celebrate and absorb what @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999 anna @AlwaysRamCharan anna and the entire team of #RRR is doing. Absolute Legends! Incredible moment for Indian Cinema. Lots of love and power to all of them.. They are bringing attention and eyeballs to Indian Cinema. I believe its just the start."
Rashmika Mandanna
Upasana Konidela
She was present with her hubby Ram Charan and team at the event and shared a few pics. "Such an honour to be a part of the #RRR family. Proudly winning for Indian Cinema #jaihind Thank u @AlwaysRamCharan & @ssrajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey. I'm sooo happy my baby can experience this along with me I'm soooooo emotional @rrrmovie".
Ram Gopal Varma
Nivetha Thomas
Allari Naresh
David Warner
Rahul Ravindran
Mammootty
Mahesh Babu
He shared the same video and wrote, "Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!! This year couldn't have started on a better note! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire team of #RRR... Many more to come!!"
Allu Sirish
Vivek Oberoi
Alia Bhatt
Congratulations RRR team… You made us proud today!!!