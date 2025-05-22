Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ rolls into action with massive Hyderabad schedule

Global Star Ram Charan is back in action with PEDDI, a pan-India mega project that’s already making waves with its powerful first glimpse. Directed by National Award-winner Buchi Babu Sana, the film is a high-stakes collaboration bringing together some of the finest talents in Indian cinema. With production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting the film and Venkata Satish Kilaru producing it under Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi promises to be a game-changer.

Currently, the team is deep into a crucial and extensive shooting schedule on a grand village set erected in Hyderabad. Designed by production designer Avinash Kolla, the set is the backdrop for an intense stunt sequence and key dialogue scenes. The schedule marks a pivotal phase, covering a large portion of the film, which has already completed 30% of its shoot.

Ram Charan, sharing glimpses from the set on Hanuman Jayanthi, posted cheerful behind-the-scenes moments featuring co-star Divyendu Sharma and director Buchi Babu Sana, captioned, “Smiles, discussions, and hard work in full swing.”

Following his blockbuster debut Uppena, Buchi Babu Sana returns with a grand vision for Peddi. Ram Charan’s rugged transformation—with long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring—has already created a buzz. The star-studded cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

The film boasts top-tier technical talent, including cinematographer R Rathnavelu, editor Navin Nooli, and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Peddi is slated for a grand release on March 27, 2026—Ram Charan’s birthday.