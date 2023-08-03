"I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara

Man of Masses NTR Jr. has gained global attention and admiration because of his hard work and performances in films over the years. Various diplomates, actors, directors, and filmmakers have not shied away from voicing out their fondness towards NTR Jr and the current addition to this list of admirers of his work is Bollywood's favorite Janhvi Kapoor who in the past has been very vocal about wanting to work with this actor. Her dream was, however, fulfilled back in March when the makers announced that she signed Devara, which is directed by Koratala Siva.

On living her dream of working with Man of Masses NTR Jr the actor said, " I really manifested working with Jr NTR so much I think for one year I was like please mujhe mauka mile mujhe mauka mile and finally it's happening!"

Post a short break, Man of Masses NTR Jr. has begun shooting for the next schedule of the film, which involves a massive water sequence and will be filmed in Hyderabad.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara stars Man of Masses NTR Jr., Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film will be released on 5th April 2024. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film, and R Rathnavelu was the cinematographer. Subu Cyril has been hired as the art director, and Sreekar Prasad has been hired as the editor.