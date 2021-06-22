Jayaprada in Nagarjuna's Bangarraju

Nagarjuna Akkineni scored a super hit with Soggade Chinni Nayana, that released in the year 2016. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is the director of the movie. He made his debut with the project. Now, there are reports about the film having a prequel.

The film is titled Bangarraju and Kalyan Krishna is extremely happy with the way the script is shaped. The script work is completed successfully and the makers are going to begin the shoot soon. As per the latest reports, senior actress Jayaprada will be seen in a crucial role of the movie.

Jayaprada is not very active in Telugu cinema in the recent times but very soon, she will be making her debut on OTT with an interesting film. Along with that, she is reportedly a part of this project as well.

The complete details of the film will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.