Late actor Viswanath family members introduces ‘Kasinadhuni Viswanath Award’

In a tribute to the revered legacy of legendary Kasinadhuni Viswanath and in fond memory of his early association with legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, K Nagendranath, son of Viswanath, along with his siblings and family, is proud to announce the establishment of the prestigious 'Kasinadhuni Viswanath Award.' This annual accolade is dedicated to nurturing and recognizing the talent of two exceptional students from Annapurna College of Film and Media, aiming to inspire a new generation of filmmakers to craft impactful and meaningful cinema.

The award, which will be presented annually, seeks to honor students who demonstrate outstanding proficiency in the fields of Sound Design and Direction, aligning with the exemplary standards set by the legendary Viswanath and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Each year, the award will carry a grant of Rs. 25,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand in total) for each of the two selected students. The announcement of the awardees will coincide with the graduation film festival, and the presentation will take place during the convocation ceremony.

Annapurna College of Film and Media, established in 2011 by Akkineni Nageswara Rao and the Akkineni Family, has been a pioneer in providing world-class facilities, faculty, and education to aspiring filmmakers for over a decade. The institution remains dedicated to shaping the future of the film industry by imparting comprehensive and cutting-edge film education.

The 'Kasinadhuni Viswanath Award' stands as a testament to the commitment of the Viswanath family in fostering talent and encouraging excellence in the realms of Sound Design and Direction. It is a fitting tribute to the illustrious careers of legendaries Viswanath and Nageswara Rao, and it reinforces the College's mission to inspire and empower the next generation of cinematic storytellers.