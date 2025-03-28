Live
‘Maathru’ set to tug at heartstrings with its emotional musical journey
Films celebrating motherly love have always resonated deeply with audiences, and Maathru aims to continue this legacy. Produced by B Siva Prasad under the Shree Padmini Cinemas banner and presented by Smt. Padma, the film promises to be an emotional rollercoaster. Directed by John Zakky, Maathru features Sriram, Nandini Roy, Sugi Vijay, and Rupali Bhushan in pivotal roles.
The film’s music has already struck a chord with listeners, with every released track garnering immense appreciation. The latest song, Chusthunnavemo, is a heartfelt melody that captures the pain of separation from a mother. Composed by Shekar Chandra, penned by national award-winning lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja, and soulfully rendered by Karunya, the song leaves a profound impact.
Veteran filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaja praised the song’s emotional depth, commending the team for reviving the theme of maternal love in cinema. With the film’s shoot wrapped up, the makers are now gearing up for a grand release. Meanwhile, Maathru's music continues to trend across digital platforms, adding to the anticipation.
The film boasts a strong technical crew, including Rahul Srivastav as the cinematographer and Satyanarayana Balla as the editor. As the release date approaches, Maathru is poised to be a touching tribute to the timeless bond between a mother and child.