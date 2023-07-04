Live
- Two months after marriage, woman flees with cash and jewelry in Karimnagar
- BJP lays focus on AP, Chances of TDP joining NDA brightens
- All sections of people frustrated with YSRCP misrule: TDP leaders
- Daily Forex Rates (04-07-2023)
- Tirumala: Bhagavatha Parayanam begins on a grand note
- PL Technical Research: Buy KOTAK BANK - Technical Pick
- PL Technicals daily morning report - july 4
- PL Technical Research: Buy DCB BANK - Medium Term Tech Pick
- CM Jagan lays stone for Amul Chittoor dairy, lashes Naidu
- Our guarantee schemes are getting more publicity, thanks to BJP: DCM DK Shivakumar
Sai Simha Koduri’s ‘Ustaad’ locks release date; young hero all set to fight with two legends
Sai Simha Koduri of “Mathu Vadalara” fame is all set to entertain audiences with “Bhaag Saale,” a crime comedy film helmed by Praneeth Sai. The film is scheduled to hit screens on July 7, 2023.
The actor’s other film, “Ustaad,” written and directed by Phanideep, is back in the news. The makers have announced that the movie will be released on August 12, 2023. This means that the small film will clash with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer (August 10, 2023) and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar (August 11, 2023). This is a bold move from the makers, and we will have to wait and see how the film fares at the box office.
Kavya Kalyanram, known for her work in “Balagam,” will be seen as the love interest of Sai Simha Koduri, which is produced by Rajani Korrapati, Rakesh Reddy Gaddam, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru. Akeeva B is composing tunes for the movie.