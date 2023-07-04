Sai Simha Koduri’s ‘Ustaad’ locks release date; young hero all set to fight with two legends

Sai Simha Koduri of “Mathu Vadalara” fame is all set to entertain audiences with “Bhaag Saale,” a crime comedy film helmed by Praneeth Sai. The film is scheduled to hit screens on July 7, 2023.

The actor’s other film, “Ustaad,” written and directed by Phanideep, is back in the news. The makers have announced that the movie will be released on August 12, 2023. This means that the small film will clash with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer (August 10, 2023) and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar (August 11, 2023). This is a bold move from the makers, and we will have to wait and see how the film fares at the box office.

Kavya Kalyanram, known for her work in “Balagam,” will be seen as the love interest of Sai Simha Koduri, which is produced by Rajani Korrapati, Rakesh Reddy Gaddam, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru. Akeeva B is composing tunes for the movie.







