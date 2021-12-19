BRAU Biotech department comes up with new initiative

Dr BR Ambedkar Unversity of Srikakulam, Biotech department comes up with a new initiative to uplift craftsmanship in jute industry. As a part of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Phase 2.0, a flagship programme was initiated by Ministry of Education. Under this program, Dr B.R. Ambedkar University has adopted Bejjipuram village of Laveru Mandal in Srikakulam where jute crafts are famous. The title of the project sanctioned was "Development of designer block printing technology in Jute crafts."



To increase the value of the jute products of the village a project was sanctioned to the bio-tech department as project officer Dr Korla Swapna Vahini and assistant project officer Dr Santosha Pavani Tammineni. This was one of the few projects that were selected by Ministry of Education out of numerous applications received at national level.

"Block printing technology which is an antiquity technique used in fabric is being slightly modified to be implemented on to print on Jute crafts. For the printing on the jute products, the people of the village are now seeking the help of screen printing technique which is actually not close to the use of natural dyes and natural products for the use in making the jute crafts. In contrast to synthetic dyes used in screen printing, natural dyes can be used in block printing technology and also enhances the market value of the jute products produced by the craftsman," says Swapna Vahini.

A series of workshops were initiated by the project directors to give experience to the Jute craftsman regarding the block printing technology.

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhushan Harichandan during his visit to the University felt happy about the efforts of the faculty in UBA and also appreciated the co-ordinator Prof P Sujatha for the projects being selected.

A series of workshops were conducted in collaboration with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Jan Sikshan Sansthan (JSS) to protect the integrity of Bejjipiram jute crafts and also to provide training to the Jute craftsman about the block printing technology.