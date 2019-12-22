Ever-enthralling & inspiring: Gollapudi Maruti Rao

His unique voice, dialogue delivery and facial expressions stood him in good stead as the bespectacled man with a lean frame and full cheeks essayed a variety of roles on the silver screen ranging from the comic to the villainous and embraced a whole range of character roles with the unlimited repertoire. Gollapudi Maruti Rao, the multifaceted journalist, actor, writer, playwright, columnist and orator left an indelible impression on audiences and readers through a prolific body of work over four decades. He may have studied mathematical physics but it was the chemistry of communication that captivated the Vizianagaram-born 'man of letters', whose narration of the dialogues that he wrote for the film 'Intlo Ramayya, Veedhilo Krishnayya' landed him a role in the film as well. As the film became hugely successful, his acting career too blossomed and there was no looking back. Pleasant by nature he imbued even negative roles with a touch of comedy and that remained his trademark style making him a household name in the Telugu States. Acting in over 250 films, Rao made a special impression in films like 'Kallu', 'Samsaram Oka Chadarangam', 'Challenge' amongst others. Just like his writings, the roles he portrayed had a quiet dignity and sincerity that became evident irrespective of the length of his role.



Inspired by his friend's brother Bhyri Kondala Rao, whose stories appeared in a magazine called 'Eenadu' published from Proddutur. Maruti Rao wrote his first story titled 'Asha Jeevi' (optimist) in 1954 when he was just 14 years old. Although he laughingly claimed that he had changed his outlook since then due to the lessons meted out by life, his stint as a playwright too began rather early. His first play 'Anantam' written at the age of 17 won him an award of Rs 100 that he received from the then Union Information and Broadcasting minister BV Keskar. It was also instrumental in his getting a job with the All India Radio. Rao served for 20 years here before resigning to concentrate on his film career. "Drama and theatrics are intrinsic to my writing as I am a theatre person by instinct. As a student of Mathematical Physics, I am aware of weighing options before completing the script and bringing out the message with accuracy," Maruti Rao had stated in one of his many media interviews. An avid reader of English literature he wrote down his thoughts called 'Gollapudi Musings' in a column for The Hans India covering a variety of contemporary topics ranging from cricket to social issues. These articles in the column brought out as an e-book and they cover a wide range of topics without monotony and an appealing freshness. A prolific columnist in several vernacular magazines the Gollapudi style comment, humour and perspective on various issues have been 'one-of-a-kind' winning him a huge fan following. ''To kiss a child on his cheek needs no investment. All it requires is tremendous affection. This kind of affection can be provided by a captivating play,'' he said in one of his columns wherein he expressed sadness at the lack of encouragement for theatre in the Telugu States.

His introduction to the writings of several literary legends of the Telugu language which included Kavi Samrat Vishwanatha Satyanarayana, Chalam, Mullapudi Venkatararamana, Dr Bhanumathi Ramakrishna among others through the programme 'Vandella Kathaku Vandanalu' was hugely successful because of his erudition and scholarly analysis. The actor known for scripting several landmark films received numerous awards and as many as six State awards for his literary works 'Rendu Rella Aru', 'Patita', 'Karuninchani Devatalu' and 'Mahanatudu' among others. His weekly column that continued uninterrupted for 32 years is a testimony to his mastery as a commentator on contemporary issues that plague our society. All television programmes that he was associated with in various television channels were a resounding success and a feather in his cap. Losing his filmmaker son Gollapudi Srinivas, who was just beginning his film career was a blow that he never really recovered from. He, however, kept his memory alive through an award instituted in his name. A man, who donned many hats with elan and found success in every sphere, Gollapudi Maruti Rao will be remembered for his incisive writings and analytical thinking as a multifaceted personality who was a combination of wit and wisdom. His work outlives him, ever enthralling, ever inspiring.