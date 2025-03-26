Live
gNIIT: A Customisable Dual Qualification Programme for UG students
NIIT Limited, has announced the launch of gNIIT, a customisable dual qualification program designed for undergraduate (UG) students.
New Delhi: NIIT Limited, has announced the launch of gNIIT, a customisable dual qualification program designed for undergraduate (UG) students. The program aims to enhance career prospects by integrating digital skills, industry exposure, and hands-on learning, catering to both tech and non-tech disciplines.
Backed by extensive research, gNIIT aligns with evolving job market demands. It offers students multiple specialization tracks, industry-relevant coursework, and a structured learning path divided into Digital Proficiency Stack, Digital Mastery Stack, Role Specialization Stacks, and Industry Experience Stack. A key highlight of the program is a six-month industry internship that provides practical experience and enhances job readiness.
Speaking about the initiative, Vijay K Thadani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT Limited, emphasized that gNIIT allows students to earn a dual qualification, acquire digital expertise, and gain real-world experience through internships, making them highly employable upon graduation. Pankaj Jathar, CEO, NIIT Limited, highlighted that the program’s skill-driven, digitally focused framework prepares students for careers in the digital age, with mentor-led courses, capstone projects, and industry internships ensuring real-world readiness.