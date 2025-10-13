IBPS PO 2025 Mains Exam Date, Pattern, Analysis & Important Guidelines

The IBPS PO Mains exam is the second step to become a bank officer for candidates. Only those who passed the preliminary exam can take the Mains. The exam tests different skills and has important rules for exam day.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Story

The Mains exam was held on October 12. Candidates need to prepare for a long exam.

The exam has two parts:

Objective Test:

There are 145 multiple-choice questions.

The test is for 200 marks.

Questions come from four areas: Reasoning & Computer, General/Economy/Banking, English, and Data Analysis.

Each area has its own time limit. Candidates must manage time well.

Descriptive Paper:

This tests writing skills.

It is worth 25 marks.

Candidates write essays or letters on given topics.

Students said the exam was moderate to difficult. It was hard but possible with good preparation.

On exam day, arrive 1 hour early and sit in your assigned seat. No phones or gadgets allowed. Security checks will be done. You may give a handwriting sample. Stay until the exam ends and follow staff instructions.

These rules keep the exam fair and safe for everyone.