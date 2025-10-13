  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

IBPS PO 2025 Mains Exam Date, Pattern, Analysis & Important Guidelines

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out Today | Check Scorecard at IBPS.in
x

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out Today | Check Scorecard at IBPS.in

Highlights

Get the latest updates on IBPS PO 2025 Mains exam held on October 12. Know the exam pattern, difficulty level, important day guidelines, and tips to prepare for the objective and descriptive tests.

The IBPS PO Mains exam is the second step to become a bank officer for candidates. Only those who passed the preliminary exam can take the Mains. The exam tests different skills and has important rules for exam day.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Story

The Mains exam was held on October 12. Candidates need to prepare for a long exam.

The exam has two parts:

Objective Test:

There are 145 multiple-choice questions.

The test is for 200 marks.

Questions come from four areas: Reasoning & Computer, General/Economy/Banking, English, and Data Analysis.

Each area has its own time limit. Candidates must manage time well.

Descriptive Paper:

This tests writing skills.

It is worth 25 marks.

Candidates write essays or letters on given topics.

Students said the exam was moderate to difficult. It was hard but possible with good preparation.

On exam day, arrive 1 hour early and sit in your assigned seat. No phones or gadgets allowed. Security checks will be done. You may give a handwriting sample. Stay until the exam ends and follow staff instructions.

These rules keep the exam fair and safe for everyone.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick