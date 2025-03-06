Pearl Academy’s Meta Campus will Redefine Learning Experience: CB Arun Kumar

Bengaluru : In a pioneering move set to redefine the future of education in India, Pearl Academy has launched the country’s first Meta Campus, an immersive virtual space that blends creativity with cutting-edge technology. This initiative, called Pearl 2.0 Meta Campus, marks a significant milestone in the institution’s 32-year history, reaffirming its status as a trailblazer in creative education.

Pearl Academy, known for its progressive approach to learning, has designed the Meta Campus as a dynamic, interactive platform where students, faculty, and visitors can engage in a virtual environment that mirrors the physical campus. Through this digital twin, users can explore academic programs, interact with faculty, experience student projects, and participate in live events such as fashion shows—all within a state-of-the-art metaverse.

Speaking to Hans India, CB Arun Kumar, Dean of Communication Design, Film, and Gaming at Pearl Academy said, “The Pearl 2.0 Meta Campus takes the educational experience to an entirely new level. It’s not just a campus but an experience that transforms how we learn, engage, and interact in the world of education.”

The virtual campus features immersive zones dedicated to different disciplines, from Communication Design and Product Design to Fashion, Interiors, and Business Management. Among its standout features is a virtual counselor that answers real-time queries, interactive 3D installations, and showcases of student work, providing a futuristic glimpse into the possibilities of digital learning.

With this initiative, Pearl Academy continues to push the boundaries of education, reinforcing its legacy of nurturing creativity and equipping students with future-ready skills. As the education sector embraces digital transformation, the Meta Campus positions Pearl Academy at the forefront of innovation, setting a new benchmark for virtual learning experiences in India.