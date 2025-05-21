Students Shine with Top Scores in IGCSE and CBSE Results

Hyderabad: Students of CHIREC International School have delivered a stellar academic performance in the recently declared IGCSE and CBSE Grade 10 and 12 examinations, earning widespread recognition.

In the IGCSE results, two students, Aadi Ramnani and Samarth Lamba, emerged as Global Toppers with perfect scores in Chemistry and Extended Mathematics. Over 60% of IGCSE cohort secured A grades, while 63.4% achieved ICE Distinctions, underscoring the students’ academic prowess.

CBSE results echoed this excellence. In Grade 10, 48% of students scored above 90%, with 84.1% earning Distinctions. Toppers Ravya Kanthethi and Ishita Muralikrishnan led with a remarkable 99% aggregate, and 70 students achieved perfect scores in individual subjects.

For CBSE Grade 12, 91% of students attained Distinctions and 38% crossed the 90% mark. School topper Amaira Bharati scored 98%, with several others achieving full marks in subjects ranging from Political Science to Cost Accounting.