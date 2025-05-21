Live
- Punjab Police arrest two associates of foreign-based gangster Arsh Dala
- Congress opposes AAP govt’s proposal to acquire 23,000 acres in Ludhiana
- Fire Breaks Out at Incense Stick Manufacturing Unit in Hyderabad's Gudimalkapur
- Golf: World No.2 McIlroy set to tee up in DP World India Championship
- Madras High Court Halts Tamil Nadu's Move to Appoint Vice-Chancellors
- UEFA announce Euro 2028 qualifying format, to be held across nine venues in UK and Ireland
- Nearly 50,000 isolated by rising floodwaters in eastern Australia
- Putin says displaced Kursk residents to return home safely
- Amazon Fashion Unveils ‘SERVE’ Store to Boost Gen Z and Tier II/III Sales
- Hyderabad Airport Crosses 29.5M Flyers in FY25, Up 18% YoY
Students Shine with Top Scores in IGCSE and CBSE Results
Students of CHIREC International School have delivered a stellar academic performance in the recently declared IGCSE and CBSE Grade 10 and 12 examinations, earning widespread recognition.
Hyderabad: Students of CHIREC International School have delivered a stellar academic performance in the recently declared IGCSE and CBSE Grade 10 and 12 examinations, earning widespread recognition.
In the IGCSE results, two students, Aadi Ramnani and Samarth Lamba, emerged as Global Toppers with perfect scores in Chemistry and Extended Mathematics. Over 60% of IGCSE cohort secured A grades, while 63.4% achieved ICE Distinctions, underscoring the students’ academic prowess.
CBSE results echoed this excellence. In Grade 10, 48% of students scored above 90%, with 84.1% earning Distinctions. Toppers Ravya Kanthethi and Ishita Muralikrishnan led with a remarkable 99% aggregate, and 70 students achieved perfect scores in individual subjects.
For CBSE Grade 12, 91% of students attained Distinctions and 38% crossed the 90% mark. School topper Amaira Bharati scored 98%, with several others achieving full marks in subjects ranging from Political Science to Cost Accounting.