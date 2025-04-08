The mentor advantage: Why you need one, no matter where you are in your career

When people ask me about the single most powerful enabler of my career, they often expect me to cite technical expertise, hard work, or getting the right opportunities. While all of these have their place, the truth is — the biggest game-changer for me has been mentoring. Having someone as a sounding board, someone who could reflect my blind spots, challenge me, and, at times, gently nudge me in the right direction, has shaped my journey in ways no MBA or leadership course ever could.

Early in my career, like many others, I thought success was about competence and commitment. But what I quickly realised is that careers are not always linear. There are crossroads, dilemmas, self-doubt, and even unexpected opportunities that seem too daunting to grab. At every critical moment, it was a mentor who helped me see what I could not see on my own.

Why We All Need an Unbiased Sounding Board

One of the most important lessons I have learned is this: no matter how senior you get, you still need a mentor. In fact, the higher you rise, the lonelier it often gets. There are fewer people who will give you unfiltered feedback, and fewer who will ask if your decision is driven by courage, objectivity, or convenience. That’s why I say mentoring is not just a ‘young professional’s’ need — it's also a leader’s need.

When I was navigating some of my most difficult decisions — whether to move countries, take on larger roles, or step into unfamiliar industries — mentors helped me separate my fears from the facts. They didn’t tell me what to do; they helped me see more clearly, ask better questions, and gain a deeper understanding of myself.

We all carry invisible scripts about who we are, what we deserve, and what we can achieve. Left unchecked, these scripts can limit us. A good mentor helps you rewrite them.

It’s Not About Ticking the Next Promotion Box

Many people confuse mentoring with getting career advice or networking tips. Real mentoring is not transactional. It's not about helping you land the next job or negotiate the next raise, although those may be outcomes. For me, mentoring has always been about becoming a better version of myself, both as a leader and as a person.

I’ve had mentors who pointed out when I was unconsciously holding back, when I was letting self-doubt dictate my choices, or when I needed to stop overcompensating. Their impact on me has gone beyond promotions or career milestones. It has helped me lead teams with authenticity, make courageous decisions, and, more importantly, remain grounded through success and failure alike.

Diversity, Courage, and Mentoring

I often share this with women and underrepresented leaders — the path will sometimes be harder. There were moments when I walked into boardrooms where I was the only woman, or the only Indian, or both. Having a mentor who encouraged me to play to my strengths helped me win through those moments and opportunities.

For many professionals, mentoring helps bridge not just skill gaps but confidence gaps. It creates a space where you can voice fears you may never share with anyone else. And once voiced, they begin to lose their grip.

Mentoring Is Not One-Way

What is equally rewarding is the experience of mentoring others. Every time I have mentored someone, I have learned just as much, if not more. The power of mentoring is mutual. It helps both the mentor and mentee grow, reflect, and expand their horizons.

Some of my most fulfilling moments have been when a mentee found the courage to take on a challenge they were initially afraid of, or when they simply discovered that they were capable of much more than they had imagined.

Making Mentoring Work for You

So, how do you make the most of mentoring? Here’s what has worked for me and many I have mentored:

 Seek mentors actively; don’t wait for formal programs.

 Be open and vulnerable — the more honest you are, the more you gain.

 Listen deeply. Not every suggestion is advice; sometimes it is just a prompt for reflection.

 And when you are ready, give back. Be a mentor. You will grow in the process.

Final Thoughts

If you are navigating your career alone — without someone who will tell you the uncomfortable truths, challenge you, and hold up a mirror — you are missing a crucial advantage. Mentoring shapes us more than any business strategy, boardroom decision, or leadership theory ever could.

I have learned that growth often doesn’t happen under the spotlight but in quiet conversations with those who believe in you, even when you don’t fully believe in yourself.

Find a mentor. Be one. It will accelerate your career and also help you become a better version of yourself.

(Author of Powering Success, Shaping Leaders- The Mentor Advantage)