Call for ‘review’ of Constitution an assault on its foundational ethos

At a time when the Indian Constitution hailed globally as a model of democracy has completed 75 years of its progressive journey, fresh calls to “review” it are nothing short of a veiled assault on its foundational ethos.

The Sangh Parivar’s demand for a reassessment of secularism and socialism within the Constitution is, in essence, an attempt to dismantle the safeguards extended to the marginalised, oppressed, and minority communities in India. The inclusion of the terms “Secular” and “Socialist” in the Preamble of the Constitution through the 42nd Amendment in 1976 was a visionary move by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Recognising India’s complex social fabric marked by diversity in culture, religion, caste, and tradition she courageously acted to enshrine principles that uphold equality and justice for all citizens, regardless of background or belief. These terms were not ornamental additions but essential pillars of a truly inclusive republic. Secularism, as framed in the Indian Constitution, ensures that the State maintains equidistance from all religions, guaranteeing every citizen the right to practise, propagate, and profess their faith without fear or favour.

Simultaneously, socialism was envisioned to promote social and economic equity ensuring equitable distribution of land and resources, challenging entrenched landlordism, and creating a level playing field for the socio-economically disadvantaged.

However, forces steeped in caste supremacy and majoritarian ideology those who idolise Manusmriti have long harboured resentment toward these constitutional guarantees. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale calling for a review of secular and socialist values in the Constitution is a blatant revelation of the Sangh Parivar’s true intentions. Their agenda is not reform but re-engineering of the Republic itself, to align with a hegemonic, exclusivist vision. It is not the first time that BJP-RSS leaders have made controversial remarks on the Constitution.

Last December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made dismissive comments about Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, from in the Parliament. Rather than taking disciplinary action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah, reinforcing the BJP’s authoritarian disposition.

These developments triggered a nationwide outcry, with the Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA alliance launching protests under the banner “Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan,” aimed at awakening the collective conscience of the nation’s marginalised. The Congress party’s grassroots campaign to safeguard the Constitution resonated across the country, contributing significantly to BJP’s underwhelming performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite contesting under the grand slogan “Ab ki Baar, 400 Paar”, the BJP was confined to just 240 seats. The electorate’s verdict was a clear rejection of the party’s veiled attempts to subvert constitutional values. The Sangh Parivar’s strategy appears systematic and persistent.

In a shocking move on September 19, 2023, when MPs the new Parliament building printed copies of the Constitution that were distributed to them deliberately omitted the words “Secular” and “Socialist” from the Preamble.

This omission provoked sharp condemnation from Sonia Gandhi and other opposition figures. The move was widely seen as a symbolic assault on the very soul of the Republic. Compounding the anxiety are developments in BJP-ruled states, where religious polarisation is increasingly rampant. The marginalised, especially Muslims, are being pushed into fear and uncertainty.

The dilution of the Places of Worship Act (1991), amendments to the Waqf Board laws, and bulldozer politics in Uttar Pradesh all highlight a governance model rooted in communal vendetta. In Manipur, the ethnic violence since May 2023 and Modi’s deafening silence and absence from the conflict zone illustrate the apathy towards regions in crisis, particularly when minorities are affected.

The Congress, meanwhile, has demanded the immediate implementation of caste census, a move aimed at reinforcing socialism by ensuring just representation in political, educational, and economic spheres. Though the Modi government reluctantly agreed to it, any delay or politicisation of the process would only reinforce concerns of systemic exclusion.

The Supreme Court had last November rejected the petitions filed by BJP leaders, including Subramanian Swamy, seeking the removal of “Secular” and “Socialist” from the Preamble. Yet, the ideological onslaught continues unabated, revealing the Sangh Parivar’s deep-rooted antipathy to constitutional morality.

The need to defend secularism and socialism has never been more urgent. The threat posed by the Sangh Parivar and the BJP is not just to these two values, but to the entire constitutional framework. What we are witnessing is not mere ideological difference, but an orchestrated campaign to dismantle the Republic’s pluralist character.

Rahul Gandhi, through his relentless “Bharat Jodo Yatra,” has managed to galvanise public opinion against these regressive forces. The Congress, under his leadership, has transformed defence of the Constitution into a national movement. The “Jai Samvidhan” rallies across the country have been instrumental in educating people about the BJP’s constitutional subversion.

It is time for all democratic forces, political parties, civil society groups, intellectuals, and ordinary citizens to unite beyond political lines and resist this existential threat.

The Constitution is not a document of the past. It is the very foundation of our shared future. If we fail to defend it now, we risk surrendering our democracy to forces that neither understand nor respect its values.

(The writer is Chairman, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sanghatan, Telangana)