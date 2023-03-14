Bengaluru: IFIM hosts 12th edition of Kanyathon 2023 with over 10,000 registrations 

Bengaluru: IFIM Institutions, Vijaybhoomi University and JAGSoM organised the 12th edition of Kanyathon #RunForHer, a student driven annual charity run, aimed at empowering women and educating the girl child. The event was held at Infosys Leisure Ground, Bangalore and the 2nd Edition at Vijaybhoomi University, Karjat, Mumbai simultaneously. As part of this commitment, Kanyathon Shiksha Kendra, a skill-building center in Kolar and Jamrung village in Maharashtra was established, to educate and empower the young generation of these rural areas where 100 young girls receive skill-based training in English speaking and digital literacy.

The event was flagged off by the Chief Guest, Nandita Chandrashekhar Nagangoudar, an International Mountaineer, who congratulated the participants for their contribution towards the cause. Nandita is the first civilian woman from Karnataka to have conquered four of the Seven Summits of the world. She also advocates awareness towards climate change, education, and fitness. The Bangalore event saw a massive turnout with over 10,000 registrations - including students, working professionals and families. This is the first run of its kind that happened in multiple locations, in multiple mediums (virtual and real) and caters to even those who love to e-game globally.

The Kanyathon event was graced by Bhawesh Kumar, President of ELCIA, Vice-Chairman of ELCIA Trust, MullaiMuhilan, Commissioner, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Shobha Veigas, Capacity building lead, UNDP as the Guests of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Padode, Chairman, IFIM Institutions said, "since 2011, a total of 52 lakhs obtained from Kanyathon have been given for women's empowerment. This is a significant achievement for all of us, and we thank our supporters, sponsors, and volunteers who have contributed to this remarkable milestone. We believe that empowering women is crucial for the progress and development of our society. The participation and support we received from the people reiterate the importance of this cause. We remain committed to our mission and will continue to strive towards achieving gender equality and empowering women."

A total sum of 1,40,000 was allocated as cash prize for the event with a reward up to 25k allocated to various categories, such as pro run, family run, fun run, and walkathon. The participants received a token of appreciation and various goodies, including T-shirts and medals, for their enthusiastic participation.

Speaking about the noble cause, Guest of Honour, Shobha Veigas, said, "We look forward to more such events in the future and hope to continue receiving support from the community towards the cause of women empowerment."

Kanyathon has positively impacted the lives of more than 300,000 girls by providing education, health, nutrition, and safety through its partner NGO, CRY and the team of students who commit to utilizing every penny collected from the charity run for the welfare of women and girls.